Captain Edward Smith learned a lesson the hard way when he missed the true risk of dancing with an iceberg - 90% of it is under water. Captain Smith’s Titanic disaster sits alone in the annals of history. But the general lesson is applicable to many things.
A single (correct) federal policy, forcing long haul truckers to be fully vaccinated to cross the Canada-US border, created a whirlpool of public anger. People and organizations who don’t give two hoots about truckers swooped in to hijack a national effort to reverse the policy. They only want to yell about ‘personal freedoms’, without ever logically explaining what that means.
The idiots whipped up a frenzy, but delivered no results. Especially for truckers. But the lesson is that a single policy can create a wide swath of anger and misinformation.
The iceberg metaphor is apt as Economic Growth and Tourism Minister Matt MacKay tries a David Copperfield disappearing act by making his department’s stupidity or political manipulation - it’s one of the two - vanish into clear Northumberland Strait air.
You’ll remember late last year, MacKay’s department rejected all proposals for redevelopment of the Strait Crossing fabrication yard, 45 hectares of unmet potential sitting idle since the bridge opened in 1997.
The only substantive proposal received in the expression of interest process is what Matt MacKay is now trying to run and hide from.
An American group, whose lead shareholder has business interests on PEI, proposed buying the fabrication yard (as in real dollars for Island taxpayers) and turning it into a marine terminal. What makes Maritimes Atlantic Terminal Inc’s concept intriguing is the potential to expand agriculture and fisheries exports, enhance provincial green efforts to achieve net-zero, and create crucially needed infrastructure in the event Confederation Bridge is closed for an extended period - for either repairs as it gets older or because of climate change.
Right now, PEI is a sitting duck. And the King government is doing nothing about it.
Maritimes Terminal say they can deliver the $400 million project without government financing, which right off the bat makes it unique. No one knows yet if it is an ideal fit for PEI, or the corporations that could potentially partner with or benefit from a marine terminal. The developer had initiated discussions with several, including Island-based, before the King government pulled the plug.
What we do know is Matt MacKay is refusing Maritimes Terminal a fair and full look. Instead, his department is now in the middle of a rushed three-week request for proposals to ‘clean up’ the fabrication yard after which the department will try to find several smaller developments for the site.
It’s like the Three Stooges have invaded the PEI government and are filming a comedy of batting each other over the head.
The marine terminal concept demands substantive due-diligence. Instead Matt MacKay is doing his best Captain Edward Smith impersonation, while Premier Dennis King causes a diplomatic furor for refusing not one but two requests to participate in a Zoom call with the governor of Georgia because of the fiasco MacKay has created.
Here’s why MacKay’s plan is asinine. The fabrication yard is a modern day Stonehenge, a modern concrete monument to Tory and Liberal broken promises. Minister MacKay’s plan will ‘clean up’ only what the public can see. It’s magic. Fakery intended to confuse taxpayers.
Concrete slabs will be sliced at the foundation level then literally covered over. Problem is there is more concrete underground than above. So if you want future development, for residential (who would want to live in an industrial park?), commercial or industrial, someone will need to tear that fresh taxpayer-paid-for sod up and rip out the foundation that MacKay is leaving behind.
Guess who is most likely to get that bill? Island taxpayers. (As in real dollars better spent elsewhere.)
MacKay’s ‘solution’ will waste millions and solve nothing. He still has no development agreement with the town of Borden-Carleton. Nor is there an agreement with Strait Crossing for access to the yard. He still will not have a job ready site.
But it will be pretty.
What the minister is walking away from is a Maritimes Terminal proposal that would clean up the whole site - above and below ground - without a bill to taxpayers. (As in saving taxpayers millions.)
Why won’t Minister MacKay give this project a fair look? Are there friends of government waiting in the wings for an old-fashioned dish of patronage? Is he scared private enterprise can achieve something significant without going cap in hand to government? Is he terrified at loss of government control, even though its record of picking economic development winners and losers is abysmal?
PEI’s Minister of Economic Growth should not be the primary impediment to economic growth in this province. But Matt MacKay is. You an almost see Larry, Curly and Moe slapping him over the head.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.