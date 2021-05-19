Out of province residents heading to the Madeleine Island ferry must face stricter travel regulations to minimize the risk of spreading COVID, says Souris Mayor Joanne Dunphy.
“We are only one wrong incident away from being in the same situation as Nova Scotia and other provinces,” she said.
Mayor Dunphy said a lot of risk is coming from the fact people getting on the ferry in PEI have a grace period of 24 hours where they are allowed to be in the province.
According to the provincial website, at the border, people are given direction as to what they can and can’t do while awaiting the ferry, but 24 hours is a long time, Mayor Dunphy said.
“Not all of them are sitting in a hotel room and not all of them are waiting at the ferry terminal,” she said.
She does understand some people must travel and she doesn’t dispute the fact the ferry needs to be in operation.
“The faster these travel rules change along with the violation charges being much more stringent, maybe, just maybe we might get through this with little or no deaths on PEI,” the mayor added.
PEI's Chief Health Officer Dr Heather Morrison said the regulations for all entry points are continuously looked at and right now what is in place at the Madeleine ferry terminal is working.
“There are screeners in place when people arrive from the Madeleine Island ferry and if they are staying in PEI they need to have a pre-approval letter and if not they are turned around,” Dr Morrison said.
“If they are driving directly through they are given information and advice about how to directly drive through.”
Kings District RCMP Staff Sergeant Leanne Butler said there is always increased police presence in the town when ferry traffic ramps up in the summer season.
But police aren't responsible for all public health-related calls.
“For example if people call saying there is a car with a Quebec plate parked somewhere suspicious we check those, but if it is an investigation for breaching quarantine - that would be passed on to (provincial enforcement),” Sgt Butler said.
According to statistics from the province 168 charges have been laid for violations of the pandemic public health order between March 2020 - May 10 Island-wide.
Seventeen of those charges are related to border screening; three were illegal entry and the rest were defined as “giving false information, refusing to provide information or failure to be stopped or screened.”
No geographical breakdowns were listed in the statistics, but Premier Dennis King said recently in a press briefing the Souris entry point is not a problem area.
“Of all of the points of entry probably the least contentious from an enforcement issue has been the Madeleine Islands ferry,” Premier King said.
Mayor Dunphy said, “Some people think they are above the law. Everyone needs to be held to the same standards.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.