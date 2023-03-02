B McCarthy

Brodie McCarthy played many sports at MRHS and also enjoyed playing hockey with the Kings County Kings. Submitted photo

Nearly five years after Brodie McCarthy died following a rugby accident, his legacy will live on in a new award created by the PEI Schools Athletic Association.

The PEISAA Brodie McCarthy Student-Athlete Award will be handed out annually to a Grade 12 student playing at least two sports for their school, among other criteria.

