Nearly five years after Brodie McCarthy died following a rugby accident, his legacy will live on in a new award created by the PEI Schools Athletic Association.
The PEISAA Brodie McCarthy Student-Athlete Award will be handed out annually to a Grade 12 student playing at least two sports for their school, among other criteria.
Brodie was in Grade 12 at Montague Regional High School when the Cambridge native suffered a fatal head injury during a tournament in Summerside.
His parents, Lisa and Dave McCarthy, said they were “humbled and honoured” when the PEISAA told them the new award would be named after Brodie. It was announced during basketball provincials earlier this month.
“We are very excited this award is going to be offered Island-wide,” Ms McCarthy said. “The fact he has younger cousins coming up who will attend different high schools and that they might one day have an opportunity to be nominated for this award is pretty cool.”
Each high school can nominate one student for the award and the winner will be chosen by a panel that includes Brodie’s parents.
It is not an academic award, but students must have an average of over 70 per cent in their Grade 12 year and be eligible to graduate.
Along with competing in multiple sports and being a good sport, the panel will evaluate their involvement in other school activities and in the community, including volunteer work and demonstrating leadership.
The application must include two reference letters, from a team coach and a teacher who are familiar with but not involved with the student’s sports.
Ms McCarthy said the criteria is great because it allows for a broad range of students to possibly be nominated.
The deadline for applications is the last Friday in May and the award will be presented during the winner’s school awards in June.
Brodie played soccer, rugby, cross-country, badminton and track and field for MRHS, elite hockey and enjoyed snowboarding.
This is not the only honour to recognize the impact and legacy of Brodie’s life. The Brodie McCarthy Memorial Leadership Scholarship is presented at Montague High every year and previously an award in his name was handed out at the same tournament where his injury occurred.
