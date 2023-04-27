Charlie McGeoghegan of Pinette, right, finished second place in both the left and right arm categories of the 198-pound class at the Atlantic arm wrestling championship. He lost to Patrick McKinnon, centre, in the left arm final while PEI’s Mike Dumas, left, finished third.
Jimmy McGeoghegan, left, finished second in the left and right arm categories in the 198-pound class at Atlantics. Remi Thibodeau of New Brunswick, centre, defeated him in the left arm final while fishing mate Kendall MacDonald of Charlottetown won the right arm final.
Jimmy McGeoghegan and Kendall MacDonald are co-workers on a fishing boat, but adversaries when it comes to arm wrestling.
MacDonald defeated McGeoghegan in the 198-pound right arm final of the Atlantic Canadian Arm Wrestling Championship last month in Springhill, Nova Scotia.
McGeoghegan had gone through the field undefeated until he came up against his fishing mate.
“He’s frigging strong, that’s for sure,” the 1999 Canadian junior champion and former Atlantic champ said of MacDonald. “I beat him twice in the tournament, but then he beat me three times to take it in the final.”
McGeoghegan also finished second with the left arm, losing to Remi Thibodeau of New Brunswick in the final. He might have won it but for two elbow fouls, he said.
Previously he has won Atlantics in lighter weight classes but this was his best result in the 198.
“The 198 class is no joke. It’s a good achievement to come even top three,” he said.
His brother, Charlie McGeoghegan, also placed second in both the left and right arm of the 220-plus pound class. In total, the brothers made it to the final in every competition they entered at the March 25 championship, against fields that ranged from nine to 12 competitors each. There were 150 wrestlers in total.
“Of course you’re always trying for first place, but the younger generation’s coming up strong,” said Charlie McGeoghegan, the 2003 world champion with the left arm.
With the left arm, Charlie went up against 19-year-old Patrick McKinnon of Cape Breton, who he described as a force to be reckoned with at 6-foot-4 and well over 300 pounds. With the right arm he lost to Shawn Ross of Middleton, Nova Scotia.
“We’ve had lots of battles over the years but he came out on top this time,” he said. “There’s usually a very small difference between the top three guys. It was a tight competition.”
Charlie has been eligible to move up into the masters 40-plus division for nearly a decade, but he stays in the open class to see if he can still compete with the younger wrestlers. So far he’s been able to pull it off.
The nationals are in early July in Cape Breton, and he plans to compete in the open division there. The masters competition is the day before the open one, so it would be difficult to do both.
“If you pull that hard two days in a row, it takes a lot out of you.”
Both brothers said arm wrestling helps keep them in shape for fishing season and vice-versa.
“Everything you do with fishing, you’re using your hands. It makes it that much easier for arm wrestling. You’re conditioned for it,” Jimmy said.
On the other hand, Charlie said training for 10 months a year with weights and bands, plus the actual arm wrestling competitions, ensures he’s ready to handle the labour involved in lobster fishing.
His son Stephen also competed at Atlantics in the 154-pound class, finishing fourth with the right arm and ninth with the left.
In the grand masters division, Jon McKinley of the Montague area finished sixth with the left arm in the 165-pound class.
There are about 15 wrestlers from PEI who train once a week in Bonshaw. Their focus now is getting ready for nationals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.