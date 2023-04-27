Jimmy

Jimmy McGeoghegan, left, finished second in the left and right arm categories in the 198-pound class at Atlantics. Remi Thibodeau of New Brunswick, centre, defeated him in the left arm final while fishing mate Kendall MacDonald of Charlottetown won the right arm final.

Angela McNamara photo

Jimmy McGeoghegan and Kendall MacDonald are co-workers on a fishing boat, but adversaries when it comes to arm wrestling.

MacDonald defeated McGeoghegan in the 198-pound right arm final of the Atlantic Canadian Arm Wrestling Championship last month in Springhill, Nova Scotia.

Charlie

Charlie McGeoghegan of Pinette, right, finished second place in both the left and right arm categories of the 198-pound class at the Atlantic arm wrestling championship. He lost to Patrick McKinnon, centre, in the left arm final while PEI’s Mike Dumas, left, finished third.

Angela McNamara photo

