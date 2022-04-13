He didn’t know it when he started, but 40 years of hauling in lobster traps with his left arm prepared Charlie McGeoghegan for success in the arm wrestling world.
The 2003 World Champion in arm wrestling with the left arm got back at it on April 2 in the first Atlantic championship since 2019 in Springhill, Nova Scotia, and found he hadn’t lost his touch.
Mr McGeoghegan, of Pinette, won first place at Atlantics with his left arm and second place with the right in the men’s super heavyweight division.
It’s his first Atlantic title since 2016 and at the age of 47, he found he can still compete with much younger and in some cases, much bigger competitors.
“It seems like every year they grow them bigger. Some of the guys in the finals are like 6-foot-4, 330 pounds. It keeps you on your toes.”
He’s qualified for the Canadian championship in Winnipeg in early July, but whether he goes will depend on whether the lobster season runs late.
Mr McGeoghegan started arm wrestling for fun in high school, learned he was pretty good at it and then got involved competitively, attending a few provincials, then the Atlantics, nationals and eventually six appearances at the world championships.
He’s right-handed but four decades of hauling traps with the left, plus regular training, has made him a contender with either arm. There’s a group of Island arm wrestlers that usually meets for training once a week.
It’s also become a family affair for the McGeoghegans, with Charlie’s son Stephen and brother James also competing. Stephen placed third at Atlantics in the 154-pound class in the right arm while James was third in the left arm and eighth in the right, both in the 198-pound class.
Saturday’s event was a triple-knockout format, so Mr McGeoghegan wrestled in around 25 to 30 matches between the left and right. Each one can go anywhere from a few seconds to a few minutes, and there’s not much time in between to recover. Despite that, he went undefeated with the left arm.
“It takes a lot out of you,” he said, adding his arms and elbows were still pretty sore four days later.
There are three main techniques in arm wrestling, he said. They are called the hook, top roll and shoulder roll, and sometimes competitors will switch it up mid-match in a stalemate. Sometimes it’s a chess match that requires your whole body to help finish it, he added.
Mr McGeoghegan faced Kenny Snow of Truro in the final on the left side. He said Mr Snow used to live in PEI and trained with Island arm wrestlers when he was starting out. It took three starts to finish the match, with both competitors elbow fouling once, then their hands were strapped together and it was over in less than 30 seconds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.