After serving as councillor for the Lorne Valley area the last four years, David McGrath is re-offering in a Three Rivers ward that will become exponentially larger.
Lorne Valley, where he lives, will now form the northern end of a ward extending to Brudenell and Lyndale.
Change was a major theme of Three Rivers’ first term, he said, and the next one will also be a learning curve because of a smaller council and new faces at the table.
He said council got along well and “worked together for the betterment of the whole town” in the first term despite coming from different areas and backgrounds.
“Each community that received something, because of amalgamation, it was able to happen. Previously, it very well might not have happened.”
He would like to revisit areas that were originally planned to be part of Three Rivers, but ultimately cut from amalgamation on a recommendation from IRAC. These include the Corraville, Cardross, Martinvale and Riverton areas.
Mr McGrath said if the residents still want to join the municipality, he hopes the town and province can find a way to make that happen.
He said part of the agenda to start the second term will be completing projects that are ongoing from the previous council, like the water and sewer extension in Brudenell.
If re-elected, he looks forward to the challenge of representing a much larger, mostly rural ward.
“It’s a completely different mix than it was previously. There will be new concerns that weren’t there (before).”
