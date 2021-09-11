Opening a new business during a pandemic certainly wasn’t a walk in the park, but Chris McKenna said he is very happy to be serving the community through McKenna’s PharmaChoice on Queens Road in Montague.
Mr McKenna of the 48 Road has been a practicing pharmacist for almost 10 years and said going out on his own gives him the freedom to prioritize and bring innovation to the service.
“I wanted to get back to the basics and focus on the patient,” he said.
The doors opened at McKenna’s PharmaChoice in March. It is a small format store which means they offer some convenience products, but the main focus is on pharmacy and all the services that have to do with health care.
The fact that PharmaChoice is more of a cooperative, which gives individual owners the choice to make their own decisions while at the same time provides the experience and expertise of their fellow owners.
“It is completely community focused,” Mr McKenna said.
Some of the services that set McKenna’s PharmaChoice apart include the drive-thru window as well as the compounding lab. The drive-thru window is only the second in Kings County.
“It is the way of the future and an important service for people with mobility issues, parents with small children and anyone who wants to stay out of the weather,” Mr McKenna said.
Inside the store is a compound lab, one of two in the province and the only one in Kings County. The lab allows for the making of specialty medications on site.
It has become increasingly important to have the option to make medications to suit patients’ needs, Mr McKenna said.
Whether it is being able to make a child’s medication more palatable, or having to put together a cream or lotion with just the right specifications, having the ability to do that on-site is invaluable, he added.
The list of services goes beyond innovation though.
McKenna’s PharmaChoice provides opioid replacement therapy through mental health and addictions, compression stocking fitting, travel medications, medication reviews, minor ailment prescribing and injection services including the all-important COVID vaccine service.
There’s a nice selection of home health care supplies and equipment and they are often able to bring in other items through their many vendors.
None of these services could be carried out without the competent and friendly staff of six full-time and three part-time employees with various areas of expertise.
They all work hand in hand with other health care professionals to ensure the patient is getting the right service at the right time.
Mr McKenna was thinking ahead when he had a generator system built in during the construction of the store.
The decision was an easy one in the face of ever changing climate bringing with it unpredictable weather patterns coupled with the fact there are more and more prescription medications that require refrigeration.
“When the power goes off we keep running,” he said.
Every customer is a friend or neighbour, which is why giving back to the community is also extremely important to Mr McKenna.
Growing up in the community, he said he always saw how small businesses made it a priority to help out and he is proud to be able to continue on that path.
“Any chance we have to give back, that is what we try to do,” he said.
All of the staff, Mr McKenna, his wife and two children, look forward to sharing their grand opening celebration with the public on Saturday, September 11. There will be a barbecue from noon to 2 pm with donations going to the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank and special giveaways all day long in-store.
