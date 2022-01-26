I was 11 when Bat Out of Hell was released. Talk about an introduction to my pre-teen years. Meat Loaf’s mesmerizing voice, back in the day when singers could actually sing and didn’t need auto-tune for support. The songs, epic Shakespearean dramas lasting up to 10 minutes. The videos oozing lip syncing sweat and sexiness.
Forty-five years later I still remember most of the words.
Meat Loaf has an Island connection. He performed here in 2011, but in 1976 played the Priest as a cast member in the Canadian musical Rockabye Hamlet, during its infamous, incredibly short, seven-show run on Broadway. Charlottetown Festival first staged the production, then known as Kronberg: 1582, in 1974 and 1975.
It’s said that a critique of a preview show in the New York Times doomed the production at the box office. But Broadway’s loss was the world’s gain as Meat Loaf became a massive international star just a year later.
It was, to put it mildly, a simpler time. I could walk to Mabon Drugs and buy just about anything I needed - comics, albums, Cream soda, Malted Milk bar or a pack of Rothmans king size supposedly for my neighbour (don’t tell Mom).
We had two tv channels, neither offering anything binge worthy (even if it were possible). Social media was pretending to be an NHLer in a game of stick hockey. Offensive comments got me sent to my room.
I wonder how we would navigate Covid back then. Would we be a little kinder? Would we be less skeptical? Would there be less misinformation? Probably yes on all fronts.
Premier Dennis King made the most difficult decision of his leadership in implementing the current two-week lockdown. He knew it would hurt small business, because for many this could be the final nail in their coffin. He knew the significant impact it would have on parents of young children, especially those without the ability, for whatever reason, to teach from home. He knew the negative impact it will have on some children (others will flourish and the vast majority will just roll along as normal).
Despite the real concerns, he made the right decision. Courage is taking needed action when you know many will oppose. As of this writing eight Islanders have died from Covid. For a province that stood out like a proud peacock for 20 months, it’s humbling. And there’s more to come as hospitalizations and deaths follow case count by a week to 10 days.
One thing is for sure, the lockdown is in the best interest of all Islanders.
One of Covid’s most troubling trends is the willingness of some to throw away their fellow citizens as if they are disposable and less worthy of public health care. These are the folks who believe that Covid numbers are greatly exaggerated because of other factors like asthma, diabetes, smoking, alcohol, and obesity, among other things. There are people with just Covid and there are people with other medical issues and Covid. They all deserve treatment.
PEI is not known as one of the fittest places on earth. We still drink too much. We still smoke too much. Our diet is still too heavy on deep fried food and too light on broccoli and baked chicken. Most who spew this comorbidity silliness aren’t exactly six feet tall, full of lean muscle, eating tofu, sipping green tea and practicing yoga and meditation. They are like most of us. A little or a lot overweight. Folks who enjoy a drink or more. People trying to live life and look after their family as best they can. Many are a product of their upbringing.
The comorbidity crowd believe in letting the weakest die.
How awful is that? How narrow a worldview is that? How ignorant is it? I’ll bet my bottom dollar that every person who suggests it is a hypocrite. Do they hold themselves or their family to the same perfection standard? Nope. What family members would they sacrifice for perceived weakness?
None. They don’t see the gaping hole in their logic so they continue to spew what is tantamount to hatred.
No one ever said ‘we’re in this together, except those with pre-existing conditions.’
I’m going back to Meat Loaf.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
