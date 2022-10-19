Health PEI officials grappled with several ethical and legal dilemmas surrounding the possibility of providing abortion services to American women in the weeks following the US Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade, recently released documents reveal.
Ultimately, however, Health PEI is sticking to the status quo of only providing abortion services to out-of-country citizens if it’s an emergency situation.
The landmark US Supreme Court decision this past June reversed the original 1973 decision that stated abortion bans were unconstitutional as it violated a woman’s right to privacy. The current Supreme Court now says the US Constitution does not grant a right to abortion.
Overturning Roe v Wade now means individual states have the full power to regulate abortion - and many states have now severely curtailed or banned the procedure entirely. Some media reports suggest Americans may travel to Canada for the procedure.
Documents provided to The Graphic through a Freedom of Information request showed that Health PEI officials, including CEO Dr Michael Gardam, had indeed discussed the potential ramifications for PEI physicians due to a court decision of another country.
The discussions appear to have been spurred by an email from the Canadian Medical Protective Association, which provides legal advice to physicians and compensation to patients harmed by negligent care.
The CMPA raised the possibility of Americans from anti-abortion states seeking the procedure in this country. It also raised the suggestion authorities in some of these anti-abortion states may pursue criminal or civil charges against any health care provider who provides abortion services to residents of those states, even if that care is provided out-of-state.
The CMPA suggested it may not be able to assist such health care providers caught up in a legal action originating from the USA.
“We therefore encourage you to consider where you need to obtain additional liability protection,” it stated.
“Did you see this?,” wrote Health PEI Chief Medical Officer Katharine McNally in a July 6 email to an unnamed recipient in which she forwarded the CMPA statement.
In response, the unnamed individual said, “Yes. I just can’t imagine denying emergency medical care to patients. I see that as a bigger medicolegal risk, honestly.”
In reply, Dr McNally said while it’s a “horrible situation,” little could be done.
“We always want to help patients in need,” Dr McNally said. “However physicians are required to have CMPA coverage … so the fact CMPA will not cover you would be a major issue. The patient could sue you and Health PEI and neither would have a leg to stand on.”
Dr Gardam was part of the correspondence and reiterated that physicians would be taking on “considerable risk” if they provided abortion services to Americans, and medical abortions in general wouldn’t be considered an emergency service unless the mother’s life was in imminent danger.
“Without government guarantees that they will be covered, the dream of Americans coming to Canada to exercise what I consider a fundamental human right, is not going to happen,” Dr Gardam stated.
In the meantime, other Health PEI staff were also looking into the matter. A July 8 email from an unnamed employee from the Women’s Wellness & Sexual Health Program told of a conversation with a lawyer from the Canadian Nurses Protective Society, essentially the nursing equivalent of the CMPA.
The employee said the lawyer recommended “a new policy for patients who are here from out-of-country, and this should be done in conjunction with Health PEI lawyers. Perhaps we want to start this process now, to have a clear understanding what Health PEI lawyers think about the issue.”
In a July 29 email, again from an unnamed Health PEI employee, that employee gave a summary of a meeting with the National Abortion Federation (NAF), a professional association of abortion providers, regarding the topic of liability.
The employee said the presenters at the meeting noted that, because abortion is legal in Canada, the first thing a lawyer would do on behalf of a health care provider who is being prosecuted by an American state would be to bring that case to Canada. And since abortion is legal here, the case would be groundless.
“Also, the chance that Canada would extradite someone to the states for criminal liability would be slim to nil,” the employee said.
Health PEI senior communications officer Jessica Bruce told The Graphic its current stance is abortion services would only be provided to out-of-country individuals in emergency situations, defined as if the patient requires immediate attention.
“Before care is provided to Out-of-Country patients, we would consult with Health PEI Legal Services for advice on liability protection for Americans seeking abortions who are from states that ban the procedure before moving ahead with the abortion process,” Ms Bruce said.
Ms Bruce said Health PEI has between three and four clinicians, including locums from out of province, who provide medication abortion services. She said Health PEI can’t disclose how many out-of-country individuals received the service due to safety and privacy reasons. Ms Bruce confirmed Health PEI is accredited by the NAF and pays annual registration fees to its Canadian chapter.
A spokesperson from the Canadian Medical Protection Association said it hasn’t heard of any specific concerns from PEI. The spokesperson said the association has spoken with representatives from the federal government about the need for cooperation at all levels of government to protect Canadian physicians.
In a statement from Health Canada, the federal department said the priority of provincial and territorial health care systems is to ensure accessibility for its own residents, and doesn’t expect that to be affected by the recent American decision. It noted any questions about physicians’ liability risks are under provincial jurisdiction.
“If abortion services are not available to Americans in their local community, it is more likely they will seek those services in another state before contemplating international travel to do so,” the statement said.
A video presentation from September posted by CMPA, which can be found on YouTube, noted that before Roe v Wade was overturned, about 150 Americans annually travelled to Canada to seek abortions. The presenters in that video said there hasn’t been any updated information on how many had crossed into Canada since the Supreme Court ruling. The link to the video is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0psIzyfZRZc&t=2230s
