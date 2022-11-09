Whether you are in the camp of ‘let’s do this’ or ‘it’s not feasible’, the formation of a medical school in PEI is becoming more and more of a reality as Charlottetown City Council approved a building permit last week.
Though still only on paper, the building of a five-storey faculty of medicine, to house several medical clinics on the UPEI campus is the first phase of the plan.
There is absolutely no doubt it is a huge undertaking, but an exciting one nonetheless.
The need for doctors to come to PEI and stay has never been more urgent. And PEI is not alone. It is a scenario playing out across the country, so something has got to give.
The arguments, concerns and optimism on both sides are legitimate. After all, everyone is entitled to their opinion.
Some express concerns over having to stretch resources in order to educate the new recruits. Proponents say the staff of the school will bring extra resources to help alleviate the pressure that now exists.
However, at some point the debate has to give way to reality and it looks very much like we have come to that crossroads.
A medical school it is. Students are expected to start in 2024.
This is absolutely a monumental event in the history of our province that we get to witness in real time.
