Dear Editor,
When candidates knock on your door during this election campaign, please remind them of the importance of Medicare. We need to be wary of those who tell us we can’t afford public health care. It is paid for with our taxes and therefore if government can’t afford it, who can? During this federal election, we hear politicians and media state that health care is the responsibility of the provinces. This can be misleading. Canada’s federal government sets national direction for our health care, providing both funding and national standards to ensure a healthy life for Canadians. Its duty to safeguard Medicare goes beyond delivering dwindling funds to provinces and territories. Its duty is to assure all Canadians have access to care regardless of where they live and work and to assure that funding is clearly designated for public health care.
The federal government is the guardian of the Canada Health Act (CHA), and therefore the guardian of national standards. It must enforce the CHA to ensure no queue jumping takes place, and there is no extra billing or user fees for medically necessary services. This is a solemn responsibility of the federal government and the reason why we have a federal minister with around 12,000 employees and an annual budget of $4 billion.
During the Harper era, there was a long void in federal leadership. The CHA went substantially unenforced as private clinics cropped up across the country. The federal government also cancelled the Health Accord and adopted a strict per capita formula that takes no account of a province’s income or level of healthcare needs. The Liberal government did not reverse this, leaving the provinces short of money.
The CHA is committed to equity and prohibits private insurance for medically necessary services. It protects us from queue jumping and private payment. The public system is safer and less costly than a private system or a mix of private and public. There are some problems with wait lists in Canada and in many countries but they are not alleviated by allowing two-tier health care.
Let us guard against two-tier health care and promotion of more privatization as it will lead to the unravelling of Canada’s national health care system. Abdicating the essential federal responsibilities in health care fragments the system into 14 separate entities, endangering universal access. Our public health care system needs to be strengthened through prevention, and the addition of Pharmacare, national standards for long-term care, more home care, dental and mental health care. The rising costs in health care are private costs – medical drugs, home care, dental and other costs that come out of our pocket. Adding more services that are private is not the way to go. As citizens, we need to be vigilant to protect the many great things about Medicare, protect the original vision and work to strengthen it.
There are dangerous myths circulating about our universal Medicare, that it is not sustainable and it does not matter who delivers health care. Private interests are spreading propaganda that Medicare is failing; in the hope of building quiet resignation to the idea two-tier health care is inevitable. On the other hand, research reveals the solution to better health is more public health care and less private. Private health care has a higher death rate, is more dangerous, and is much more expensive. We should indeed care about who delivers this care. Health care expert Dr Colleen Flood sees public health care’s strength in our single payer system that covers everyone, costs less per capita, and is free at points of use, so no one is deterred from care. With Medicare, you can’t go bankrupt over medical bills. Medicare belongs to the people of Canada. It is a basic right of citizens. Let the politicians know that.
Mary Boyd,
MacKillop Centre for Social Justice and Chair PEI Health Coalition
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.