Teresa Mellish has been travelling to Kenya for the last four decades as co-founder of Farmers Helping Farmers (FHF), and now her work has been recognized.
Ms Mellish was one of five recipients of the Aurum Award from Dalhousie University in May. The award is given to innovative and visionary alumni “who are making a difference in their communities and around the world.”
She received her diploma from the Nova Scotia Agricultural College in 1966. NSAC became the Dalhousie Faculty of Agriculture in 2012, and Ms Mellish is the first NSAC alumnus to receive the Aurum Award.
Ms Mellish, who owns New Perth Farms with her husband Ken, was nominated by the NSAC alumni group.
She was surprised when the call came, she said, not even knowing what the awards were about.
The plaque says “her work in helping to raise millions of dollars to address food security in Kenya is inspiring.”
After 40 years of working with Kenyan women and families to improve their quality and quantity of food, her motivation has not changed.
“We make a difference. I was lucky enough to be born here. I was fed as a child, I was educated. I feel it’s only just that I share that with other women who are as smart as I am but were born in a different place where they didn’t have the opportunities I had.”
Since it began in 1980, FHF has funded hundreds of projects collectively valued at more than $10 million through support from Island farmers, other local donors and the Canadian International Development Agency. In fact their 2020 holiday campaign raised almost $100,000, an all-time high, despite the pandemic.
Ms Mellish’s role as coordinator and treasurer hasn’t changed much over the years. She’s made an estimated 30 trips to Kenya since the early 1980s, sometimes going twice a year.
“I think the most important projects are the ones where we help women farmers feed their families. It is the women who work on farms in Kenya. It’s the women who do the work, look after their children, cook the food and grow the food. The most important thing we do is help them grow more and better food for their family,” she said.
Farmers Helping Farmers has also been involved in providing healthy meals at about 20 rural schools, with the help of the annual Village Feast in Souris and the local school community in Kenya. Each year the feast raises enough money for a new school cookhouse. FHF funds gardens at these schools for growing staples such as corn and beans.
“Now the children have a hot meal at school every day,” Ms Mellish said. “It brings them to school. It brings the girls to school. It gives the kids the energy to study so they do better in school. It sometimes is the only significant meal they get in a day.”
Generally, Kenyans don’t have much meat in their diet because they can’t afford it, so they eat beans as a source of protein. Recently, through a five-year project funded by Global Affairs Canada, FHF found a new variety of Nyota beans with more iron and zinc, which are deficient in Kenyans’ diet.
Women were given two kilograms of seeds each and got major yields, with some growing as many as 60 kilograms of beans. That’s something that has a ripple effect, Ms Mellish said.
“They cook in half an hour so it takes less firewood. These women are now going to have those beans for their family, they’re going to sell them to their neighbours and their neighbours next year will have them. The women who grew them will have made a bit of money and it’ll spread around that bigger community.”
FHF works with each community for five years and then moves on to avoid creating a dependence.
To determine whether those five years have been successful, the organization asks the same food security questions of women at the beginning and end of the period. Those include whether their food security has changed, do they know where their food will come from tomorrow or do they or their children go to bed hungry, for example.
COVID-19 has prevented travelling to Kenya and impacted work being done on the ground by FHF’s eight staff members in the country. The organization has supplied Kenyan schools with masks and hand-washing materials.
However, because FHF is volunteer-based, has no office and works hard to keep its administration costs down to 4% of funds raised, it has weathered the pandemic better than some other projects under the umbrella of Global Affairs Canada.
Ms Mellish hopes to travel to Kenya in 2022, but with only 1% of its eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID, it isn’t looking likely.
