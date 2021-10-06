The inaugural Professor Derek (Bell) Golf Tournament, played at Belfast Highland Greens on September 18, raised $2,735 for Special Olympics PEI.
Derek passed away suddenly in South Korea where he was living at the time in November 2020. He was 49 years of age. He was born in Montague and was the son of Scott and Brenda Bell. He was a graduate of Montague High, went on to St Thomas University and then DanKook University in Seoul where he remained to teach at various universities for 20 years. He loved sports and everything outdoors.
The day of the tourney was perfect, from the accommodating staff at the club to the participation of 12 teams that entered the friendly competition, according to one of the organizers Jamie Matheson.
“Everybody had a great time which was in the spirit of how Derek lived his life,” Mr Matheson said.
“He loved to carry on, laugh and tell jokes.”
Special Olympics was a cause chosen by Mr Bell’s parents and one that Derek would have approved of, Mr Matheson said.
Mr Matheson’s son Colton is a member of the PEI Special Olympics team and Derek’s friend Harrison, in Korea, has a special needs brother who was also an important part of Derek’s life.
The success of the tourney was also attributed to the generosity of many local businesses which donated prizes along with profits from registration, a raffle and 50/50 draw and several generous anonymous donations.
The winners of the tournament were Scott Robertson, Darcy Johnston, Philip MacDonald and Jamie Matheson.
Mr Matheson said they hope to make the event even bigger and better next year.
