In 1974 a front page story in The Eastern Graphic told the story of a young elite athlete from Montague who was denied the opportunity to compete in the playoffs with her Montague hockey team - because she was regarded as too good for the opposing teams to play against.
That highly-skilled all-around athlete was June Carpenter (Ramsay).
The decision to bench her was made by ‘men’ in charge of the girl’s league.
Fast forward to 2020 and similar circumstances are taking place within the ranks of the Island’s School Athletic Association for golf. In this instance female players are permitted to play but as in the past restrictions deny them equal time on the field to their male counterparts.
Last week girls, in the intermediate division of the provincial competition, played 9 holes but the boys were on the greens for the full 18.
What makes this even worse is the perspective of the players. Brayah MacDonald, one of the members of the girl’s team, is learning about human rights and equality in her social studies class in school and yet she and her fellow golfers are being subjected to a sexist restriction.
Brayah’s male counterparts on the Montague Intermediate team agree there is no reason to keep them from playing a full 18 holes if they choose to do so.
Some parents of the female players were told those in charge of the tourney would review that rule last year. But sadly, nothing has changed. A double standard continues.
The excuse ‘this is how it’s always been’ no longer has validity. If the girls want to play the full 18, then let them. If the parents feel their daughters can physically walk the distance and the coaches and players agree, no further discussion is required.
Officials in the PEISAA need to realize the fire has been lit under their feet for some time. Inaction at this point not only upholds a completely unnecessary restriction but could influence the aspiration of young athletes.
It’s long past the time for men to stop making decisions for women.
Their shine can no longer be tarnished.
For the record the youthful tenacity of June Carpenter paid off. Further down the road her advanced skills created the opportunity for her to compete on boy’s hockey teams. She continued to play in the sport she loved for many years and four years ago was on the ice competing in the PEI 55 Plus Winter Games.
Sean MacDougall
