The day Through the Cracks launched, a homeless man with a long history of trauma, cognitive delay and addiction, which has led to many run-ins with the law, slept on the front steps of the Community Outreach Centre in downtown Charlottetown.
No one reached out a hand of support.
No warm bed was found, despite political rhetoric in the provincial legislature promising to do better.
This is reality on Prince Edward Island. It’s an uncomfortable, often ugly truth. And it will not be fixed until the provincial government commits to changing how programs and services are delivered.
Within hours of publication, the Official Opposition was asking pointed questions; government was back on its heels. The premier did - not insignificantly - commit to right a funding wrong and ensure all Islanders have equal, and free access to methadone treatment.
It is a common sense, modest investment that will save lives.
This is low hanging, but important, fruit. Real change is much more difficult.
Will government have the courage to tear down silos that reduce access to, or quality of, service? Mount Herbert’s three areas of service are overseen by three different government directors. Employees are under the same roof, but do not cooperate. Because of it many Islanders lose access to time sensitive, life-altering treatment.
This is just one example. The system is built to support the bureaucracy, not people in need.
PEI has the fewest number of shelter beds per capita in the country. We need more options for men, women, children, families, Indigenous and gender neutral. Instead we have a Minister of Social Development and Housing who cheerily says “we actually are doing fairly well on the low-barrier side of things.”
Well I suppose if you look at the world through the lens of a privileged white male, earning $126,000 per year as a cabinet minister, and your primary motivation in leadership appears to be avoiding the heavy lifting needed to fix a broken system, perhaps Brad Trivers is right.
Or perhaps we need to start listening to the most vulnerable and act on what they say - instead of assuming they are all liars.
What we have is a government in lockstep with Salvation Army, a Christian organization with a long history of homophobic and discriminatory accusations against it from clients across the country. The organization operates the majority of male shelter beds on PEI, as well as the Outreach Centre. (It has told government it will stop providing this service.)
It takes immense courage to accuse an organization of wrongdoing when that organization has the power to deny you shelter and a warm bed on a cold night. Despite this many Islanders stepped forward to tell their truth.
In response the King government allowed the organization to pick its own investigator. Surprise, surprise, they found no evidence of discrimination. Surprise, surprise Number 2, investigators were unable to interview any of the clients who made allegations.
Is it any wonder the most vulnerable mistrust government?
When asked directly, the minister’s response is dismissive and fawning: “I truly believe that the Salvation Army, as a whole, is an excellent organization, dedicated to helping people and there’s definitely no systemic sort of problems,” he said.
This is political BS at its worst.
Brad Trivers needs to open his eyes and try to look at the system through the eyes of those supposedly being served. Listen to tapes of two calls made to Bedford MacDonald House that show staff did not promote the facility as accessible, even though thousands were spent to make it so.
The tapes show Salvation Army either discriminated or is attempting to save money on the backs of the most vulnerable. Both are reprehensible and should disqualify the organization from providing any taxpayer-funded service in this province.
When Brad Trivers and the King government turn a blind eye to the obvious, it is not leadership. Real questions demand answers pertaining to Salvation Army’s oversight, reduction of services, transparency and accountability.
There is a parallel between the provision of mental health and addiction services and the #MeToo movement. Harvey Weinstein was a known predator for years, but it was not until one voice was believed that an avalanche of truth followed.
We’ve known for years PEI’s system is failing. We’ve turned a blind eye. Patched the holes. Made promises and then broke them.
The King government defers leadership to a religious organization whose orthodoxy does not match that of the majority of its clients - or Islanders for that matter.
We need an independent investigation into allegations against Salvation Army, especially as it relates to discrimination and oversight of transitional housing.
Government needs to stop fawning and start acting.
This is a moment in history. Premier King must decide if he stands with the most vulnerable or the bureaucracy that has failed them.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
