While partisan jabs led debate on the Speech from the Throne, a legislative committee unanimously subpoenaed an unredacted copy of the Brendel Farms report, asserting its authority over privacy legislation now routinely used as the easiest way to circumvent transparency and public oversight.
It may be the legislature’s new normal: Committees not encumbered by control from the governing party combined with a return to a more traditional debate style, as the post 2019 election love-fest between government and opposition continues to evolve.
The Throne Speech was, as expected, high on rhetoric, short on specifics. Government calls it ‘bold’. It is not, which given economic uncertainty is not unexpected. Expanding nursing programs at both UPEI and Holland College and development of the PEI Energy Academy and Eco-Innovation Park, likely in Georgetown, are both worthy long-term investments.
What is lacking is protection for the most vulnerable in society. Mental health, addiction, poverty and housing received little to no attention. Throw in government’s secretive online gambling scheme, drawing widespread criticism, and you’ve created a pattern.
The premier is creating what is called the PEI Centre for Mental Wellbeing, basically a committee of service providers who will recommend and lobby for improved services. It will include groups like the Canadian Mental Health Association, whose advice Health PEI is currently ignoring in its questionable mobile mental health rollout. Health PEI’s attitude is it knows best, regardless of whether its actions run counter to a growing mountain of research and policy direction in other jurisdictions.
No doubt the centre will provide interesting insight. But don’t expect major change or influence. Without budget, staffing or a seat at the decision-making table, the committee is simply the appearance of action rather than real action. It is a ploy commonly used by governments wanting to appear to be doing something.
If the government wants bold, create a new ministry of Health and Addictions. Carve it out of Health PEI, fund it properly, allow it to create programs and services that are patient rather than bureaucracy focused. Example: Health bureaucrats bragged to a legislative committee recently about lived experience obtained prior to launching police first mobile mental health. We now know what passes for lived experience at Health PEI: Ask four people and one family four questions. You literally could obtain a larger, more representative sample by walking around any public parking lot on the Island. You can’t even call Health PEI’s efforts a good try. It is the worst form of policy implementation, checking boxes to support a desired result rather than delivering the best solution to Islanders in need.
While no one is publicly championing (save this space) a new ministry, Health PEI’s new COO (chief operations officer) is already smacking down the idea, telling The Graphic that mental health and addiction services will remain within its control. If your mantra is to eliminate silos, this is not promising. Health PEI’s mental health and addiction services record is an abject failure.
The premier’s plan to create a single phone line to access mental health services only works if a) you have access to a phone with a data plan; b) services actually exist and are deemed patient friendly as opposed to Health PEI’s wrong decision to move mental health treatment back to the QEH ER, while breaking a promise to keep Charlottetown’s Psychiatric Urgent Care Clinic open; c) services are staffed properly and d) wait times don’t act as a disincentive to treatment.
King’s suggestion this line will be a component of mobile mental health raises doubts over the skill-set of people answering calls. Deciding the seriousness of any incoming issue is different than connecting a caller to a plethora of government programs and services. Does government really believe one line can effectively serve two distinctly different purposes?
The Tories have made few mistakes in gauging public opinion since coming to power. This could be one. It’s bad public policy to let any citizen fall through the cracks. And if Islanders have shown anything in the past year, it’s that we believe more than ever that we are in this together.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(1) comment
Better keep your promises Dennis or we, the people, will hold you accountable and toss you aside. Maybe it is time for another party to take the reins in PEI. A Green Party comes to mind.
