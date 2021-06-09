Dear Editor,
PEI should provide more mental health resources outside of schools. There is a growing number of people struggling with mental illness throughout Canada especially throughout the current pandemic and the province needs to step up and provide more resources that are accessible to everyone.
According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, one in five people deal with mental health issues or problems and almost eight per cent of adults experience depression which is a very large number. It also showed that by the age of 40, 50 per cent of people will have or did have a mental illness.
We do work to help students and children with mental health but there isn’t enough focus on adults and people outside of school, especially on PEI. I feel better access and more resources could greatly impact this issue that is just going to continue to get worse. With many of the main industries being high stress and possibly toxic environments we will need further support.
A big help with this would of course be mental health representation and awareness because many adults feel as though it’s embarrassing or something to hide and that’s simply just untrue. In my community of Souris there is only one mental health support facility outside of school and it isn’t accessible to many people.
In the end, mental health is a huge issue throughout PEI and we need more support throughout our communities.
Katelyn Keenan,
Grade 10, Souris Regional School
