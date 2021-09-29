PEI first began to consider a therapeutic court for defendants with mental health issues in 2012, and recently a government spokesperson said the province is exploring how that might work.
It’s important to ensure this is done properly in a way that will help people effectively deal with mental illness and give them tools so they never end up back in court.
That being said, the need is urgent and undeniable. A very sizable portion of convictions in Georgetown Provincial Court involve defendants who have underlying problems with mental health and/or substance abuse.
As someone with a mental illness, I can relate when someone pleads with a judge not to send them to jail for fear of undoing progress they have made in getting to a better place.
Delays in court-ordered mental health assessments have been well-documented in this paper, and access to appropriate mental health care on PEI is inadequate.
While punishment is necessary, the underlying issues must be treated for rehabilitation to happen. Being in custody is highly unlikely to help with that and is likely to worsen the problem.
Mental health recovery is hard. There is no easy fix or silver bullet. And there is always the possibility of falling back into crisis, the very thought of which is frightening.
I know how it feels to lose all hope. I also know how it feels to find it again. But it is an arduous, never-ending journey, and it is not linear.
If rehabilitation is the goal, we must establish a mental health court. We must find ways to address the root causes and give people a fighting chance to become law-abiding, productive members of society.
A cookie-cutter approach of sending people to jail, without properly treating mental illness, is most likely to cause one thing: recidivism. Crime, jail, rinse and repeat.
Surely there are better ways. Justice Minister Bloyce Thompson and his department must find and implement them. If not, more people will be failed by the justice system.
Josh Lewis
