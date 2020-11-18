In the dying days of the 2019 election, the King government made the purely political promise of ‘immediate’ replacement of Hillsborough Hospital. An anecdote used that day 18 months ago was of a mental health patient forced to wait in the QEH emergency room for treatment. The PCs hammered the Liberal government for letting those in crisis sit unaided for hours.
The immediate political goal was winning votes, not breaking ground on a needed new hospital. The Tories knew it. The MacLauchlan government had already started the tedious and detailed work of hospital replacement design, but it was far from complete. It was a political manipulation that would drive James Aylward apoplectic during his time in opposition, as he grew a reputation as a defender of the most vulnerable.
Those days are long gone now. As Minister of Health and Wellness, Aylward is too often an ineffective defender of a bureaucracy that moves at its own pace, promotes its own agenda and ignores ideas it doesn’t like. A shovel has yet to hit the ground on the new Hillsborough Hospital.
In the world of a political promise, ‘immediate’ has a very flexible definition.
There is significant anecdotal evidence of a dramatic increase in COVID-related mental health issues. Likewise for alcohol and drug use. Health PEI is slow to respond to both and the ensuing societal impacts.
Ironically, lockdown allowed psychiatrists to whittle down assessment wait lists, which when combined with 400 Islanders receiving telehealth psychiatric assessments, improved dramatically the dangerously long period Islanders endured for initial treatment.
While this is an important barometer of system effectiveness, it is not everything and Minister Aylward’s defense of Health PEI will do little to assuage public concern. He downplayed the impact of delaying Hillsborough’s replacement and accepted as reasonable forcing individuals in the midst of a mental health crisis, not to mention global pandemic, to go to the emergency room - something Tories specifically argued against just 18 months ago.
As COVID raced across Canada, Health PEI emptied Unit 9, the QEH’s psychiatric unit, as a precaution to ensure bed availability should the virus overwhelm health care resources. Thankfully they were not needed. Somewhere along the line it was decided to fill 17 of the unit’s 20 beds with senior dementia patients waiting for a nursing home spot to open. This was not a COVID decision. It was a bureaucratic decision that negatively impacted mental health treatment for those most in need. Only in recent weeks did mental health patients return to Unit 9.
Opposition Leader Aylward would not be impressed with Minister Aylward.
In the first days of the fall legislative session, both Greens and Liberals targeted the minister and for good reason. Aylward struggles to offer an articulate defense.
Bureaucratic contradictions extend beyond Unit 9 and into plans to launch a mobile mental health unit. A Health PEI appointed steering committee recommended a health-based solution; Health PEI is ignoring it. Instead, it is moving forward in the new year with three mobile units, all of which will include a non-uniformed police officer on every call. Experts argue this stigmatizes mental health and criminalizes those suffering from it. It’s hard to argue with when the department offers no credible justification for including police on every call.
Vetting to determine the relative risk of any situation is done as a matter of routine already. No one argues high-risk calls should not include appropriate support. What’s missing is any logic as to why police resources are deemed necessary in all cases. Health PEI has not explained its decision, all the more questionable given Toronto, one of the areas our system is modelled after, is moving away from mandatory police participation.
The issue is not whether the bureaucracy is intentionally stigmatizing those suffering mental health challenges. That’s not the case. But the solution proposed by Health PEI will result in it occurring in communities from one end of the province to the other. When you combine this with a decrease in effective mental health and addiction services over the past last eight months, and a bureaucracy moving to the beat of its own drum, Minister Aylward’s words of confidence won’t reassure those most in need. Now that he is supposedly in charge, it’s time for Minister Aylward to find some of the same critical thinking he displayed in opposition and impose it on his bureaucracy.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.