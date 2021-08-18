In the past two months at least 24 calls have gone out to Kings District RCMP concerning matters under the Mental Health Act.
So where is the mobile mental health unit?
One wonders just how many of those calls could have been diverted if the long-promised mobile unit had been up and running as promised.
Sure there was much to-do about the project getting started this past winter, but then crickets.
In March it was reported management of the unit was turned over to a private company, Medavie Health Services.
The province told Islanders the units would be operating by fall.
Of course there may be ongoing preparations behind the scenes, but that doesn’t negate the fact police are still responding to calls where other more qualified individuals should take the lead.
There is ample evidence police are not equipped to respond to individuals who are in a mental health crisis. However, while police continue to fill the gap until a better system emerges there is potential for sufferers to be denied the help they need - when it is needed.
Tragedies from across the country where such responses have ended with a person reaching out for help then losing their lives are all too common.
It is only a matter of time before it happens here if the system doesn’t improve.
Even so, if and when the proper system is in place; until there is a dedicated mental health emergency room for those individuals to go to, some will only have their crisis exacerbated by being taken to the ER at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
The experience of people having to wait hours to see a psychiatrist is unacceptable.
We desperately need a health system that covers all spectrums of health care.
