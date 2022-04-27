CMHA Mental Health Week is an annual event which calls attention to the ongoing struggles for people dealing with mental illness.
“It helps to create that space and encourage conversations, whether it is in the community or other organizations hosting events, it just makes it more visible and helps reduce stigma,” Amanda Gallant-Squires, education coordinator for Kings County with CMHA in Montague said.
The theme of this year’s Mental Health Week is empathy with the key message being ‘before you weigh in, you should tune in.’
The aim is to remind people who are in a support role that they are there for just that-to support their friend or loved one.
“It brings to light the importance of having conversations related to mental health,” Ms Gallant- Squires said noting it is key for people in a support role to understand first and foremost they need to listen and understand.
See next page
The Kings County office first opened their doors in the fall of 2019.
Much of the last three years has been an adjustment delivering programming while in a pandemic she said.
Now just a few weeks into resuming in-person programming and services she and all the staff are looking forward to making more connections within the community.
“I know it can be really hard and a scary thing to reach out for help so the more that we can make our presence known and have people comfortable stopping in, I think our reach will continue to expand,” she said.
During Mental Health Week, the Kings County office will be hosting an ice cream social on Thursday, May 5 at noon, to help reintroduce the community to their office space on Main Street.
“It is a chance to share an ice cream and a chat,” she said noting staff are eager to engage.
Another program in the educational hub that fits into this year’s theme of empathy is the Family Program.
After a successful Family Program in the fall of 2021, staff are aiming to have this eight week course available again this fall in Montague.
The courses offered at CMHA across PEI are part of Recovery Colleges, a national CMHA education program.
“We try to make sure the courses we offer here are targeted to the needs of the community so if a course doesn’t exist already that we think people could benefit from then we try to co-develop something that would meet those needs here,” Ms Gallant- Squires said.
One example of that is the Exploring Body Image course set to begin on May 26.
“Body image and self esteem are directly related to our mental wellness,” Ms Gallant-Squires said.
The three week course helps people delve into how that relationship is formed and also showcases ways to break negative thought patterns as well as ways to improve body image.
It was developed in conjunction with both professionals and people who have lived experience with the topic.
To register for the courses or find out more about CMHA you can email register@cmha.pe.ca or call at 902- 838-2489.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.