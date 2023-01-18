It’s now mid-January. A new year. New hope.
That’s what all the advertising says. But is it real? Is January a time when anyone feels hope?
Many struggling with mental health certainly aren’t feeling much sparkle this time of year. In fact, we will never really know how many are out there being consumed by what feels like a season of endless evenings.
There is nothing I think of more this time of year than mental health. I selfishly think of my own struggles with anxiety and depression. And then I think of Islanders donning the cumulative effects of dark days. I then think of the lack of access to mental health care so many experience. It’s care we all deserve and the lack of it prompts so many to suffer alone.
I’m not the only one thinking about these types of things these days.
Last fall a few people forwarded a name to me for this column: Robert Webster. When I googled his name, it was clear he is an Islander who “done good.” I sent him a message and while he agreed to talk to me, he insisted we not shine a light on his career.
I wasn’t sure what else we would discuss.
Webster, who originally hails from Sherwood with roots in Morell, is a Holland College distinguished alumni who moved west as a journeyman electrician in the late 1990s. He worked with several construction companies developing his expertise in industrial oil and gas electrical construction. These days he lives with his wife and two children in Calgary.
When Webster picked up my call, I asked him what he wanted to talk about and his response was quick. “Mental health. We’ve got to talk about mental health.”
Webster quickly explained that he has stepped away from his career and these days he is learning to live a quieter life. It’s a life that today is focused solely on “you have to keep your feet moving.” That’s his motto as he reflects on a demon he has yet to conquer: depression and anxiety. Now we had something in common. The cornerstone of our soul-baring conversation was to be rooted in the reality that professional success can pay the bills but it can’t heal your mind. Mental health is a common denominator of the rich and the poor, the young and the old.
Both of us agree, we have to keep talking about it. We have to be open to sharing our stories. We have to overcome the stigma. We have to keep raising our voices at any chance we get. This story is one of those chances.
Bad nerves
Bad nerves. We all know the term. “He’s got bad nerves” or “his nerves are shot.” Webster and I both are laughing about the phrases that have followed us through life. While more and more of those who suffer and those who support are willing to be open and talk about mental health, the shunning of those suffering still prevails.
Anxiety disorders, Depression, Bipolar Disorder, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Schizophrenia, Eating Disorders, Disruptive behaviour and dissocial disorders and Neurodevelopmental disorders. You don’t often find anyone wanting to sink their teeth into those discussions at a church supper. It’s so much easier to talk about weather, crops, or fishing.
Webster recently turned 49 and it’s caused him to think a lot about how he’s taken on the battle of his mental health. “Countless doctors, psychiatrists, and counsellors - I haven’t stopped trying. I’m proud I called a friend one time when I wasn’t feeling well and he came and visited me. I’m at a better spot today than I was then.”
Depression and anxiety have played a role in Webster’s life since he was a teenager at Charlottetown Rural High School and ever since the “black dog” has continued to chase him, he says. (Black dog is a euphemism used by many to describe depression and anxiety.)
In an effort to minimize any risks of self-harm, Webster has avoided alcohol in the last couple of years. “I believe it’s the best thing I can do personally in this fight because it’s a depressant that doesn’t put your brain in the best place. I was scared I was going to kill myself by mistake. For the 10 times it might be fun, there’s that one time we might get sad that can put me at risk. Suicide just became too close on a regular basis. Something was going to give. Not drinking alcohol is one thing I can do to continue this path to wellness.”
Webster’s ties to PEI are tight and it seems like every sentence has a reference to an Islander or hockey. It’s as if he’s never left. He expresses grave concerns for “those tough guys who don’t get help and wind up dying from suicide. The toughest guys are the ones who took the beating the longest. And many are gone.” So many young men head west to seek their fortune, but instead get lost in the struggle, he adds. “I know because I am one of them.”
He’s not afraid to say his mind doesn’t work like others do. However, he hopes that through his candor it will open up doors for others to talk about their mental health. “I want my story to draw attention – not for attention. I’m putting myself out there and I might not necessarily get better.”
It’s clear Webster’s deepest concerns are for others who may not be able to share their story. “The ones who can’t talk about it are the ones that really worry me.”
Finding clarity in the chaos
When Webster’s depression was at its worst, you could find him in a fetal position. It was years ago and since then he realized that when he’s feeling better he has more clarity. “I’m up early and head to the barn with my horse, Marshal Dillon.”
Webster started riding three years ago and it’s been solace for him. There’s also his wife, Amy, and kids Jack and Anneke, who together form his first layer of support. “And I call home to Mom and Dad six days a week,” he smiles. His parents John and Barb Webster live in Morell.
It’s the mention of their names that again turn his thoughts to PEI and a sense of comfort starts to unfold in our conversation. That’s what PEI does for us all.
“If it wasn’t for Susan Willis, I would have never finished school. Instead of kicking me out, she invited me into the classroom. It changed my life. I never would have graduated or gone to Holland College. I wouldn’t be where I am today.” While Willis is a former PEI Deputy Minister of the Department of Education, Early Learning, and Culture, she is also a former beloved high school principal and teacher.
“Back in those days, we just had to live with our pain.” It took decades for him to start talking about it. “It’s the last thing in the world you want to do, but it’s the only thing that will help us all.”
I harken back almost 35 years and tell him about a story I wrote for The Journal-Pioneer in Charlottetown. It was the story of Kent Robertson, a 19-year-old from Mt. Mellick, who died from suicide. In those days, newspapers rarely even published the word “suicide” but in Kent’s case, it was his incredibly courageous mother, Jeannie Robertson, who insisted we tell her only son’s truth. She welcomed me into her home and shared her grief in hopes of raising awareness of what was then the second leading cause of death for people between 15 - 24 years.
Last year I was deeply impacted by the “Through the Cracks” series. It was The Graphic’s year-long investigation to put a face on PEI’s mental health and addictions crisis. It loathes me to think that here we are 35 years later and still beating the same drum.
In 1988 Jeannie Robertson insisted “the more people who talk about it, the better it will be.” In 2023, Webster agrees.
