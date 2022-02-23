Although a snowstorm on Valentine’s Day forced some to close early, local businesses say their sales for the occasion were strong and boosted by the number of people who shopped local.
At Country Garden Florist in Montague, manager Carina Phillips said flowers, houseplants and chocolates were all popular gifts for the February 14 holiday.
“We were really happy with the amount of people who decided to shop local,” she said. “Overall, I think everyone was really happy with what they received.”
The flower shop advises people to get their orders in early, but there are always a few stragglers. Some flowers are harder to get shipped in than others.
“If we can get a week’s notice on a bouquet, we can make sure we have those special flowers you want and we can go that extra mile.”
As usual, some flowers were delivered to the recipients at their homes or workplaces for a nice surprise, though that was cut short by the storm.
The shop ordered inventory for Valentine’s Day just after Christmas to ensure there would be enough. Ms Phillips said if they had waited, there may have been problems.
Sales were pretty much on par with 2021, she said, although houseplants have been gaining popularity since the pandemic struck.
“People are spending more time at home now, or working from home. We try to keep a nice selection of plants in. They were very popular.”
At Montague jewellery store A Touch of Gold, owner Ashley Ramsay said sales were consistent with previous years, despite having to close early due to the weather.
A lot of gifts are purchased in the last few days before Valentine’s Day, and some leave it to the last minute. Knowing the storm was coming, they opened an hour early.
The store also made deliveries to people in isolation due to testing positive for Covid or being a close contact.
Ms Ramsay also noticed the impact of people shopping local. They had no trouble getting enough inventory in.
“I think it’s important to remember that. The more people shop local, the more money goes into their community. We are kind of in trying times, and I think it’s important to try to support each other.”
In Souris, Main Street Pharmasave owner Karen Creighan said sales for Valentine’s Day went well, more or less on par with a normal year.
The store closed an hour early due to the storm and the afternoon was quiet, but most purchases were made in the days leading up to February 14.
“We have the traditional cards, chocolates, tulips - those are the three main things,” she said.
The pharmacy also had no problems with securing inventory for the holiday.
