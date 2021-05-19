There are times when a day out fishing tuna can drag on while waiting for a fish to take the bait.
That is exactly what was happening on the afternoon of November 10, 2018 in the waters off North Lake. Then 13-year-old Lucas MacDonald printed out a quick message in pencil, shoved it in a bottle and tossed it overboard.
Fast forward to May 8, 2021 and the now 17-year-old Lucas received a text from a lady in Texas saying, ‘I found your bottle yesterday ...’
It was around 10:30 in the evening and Lucas had to stop and think for a minute.
“Off the rip I thought it was a scam and then I thought about it and realized it was real; I remembered it,” Lucas said.
It was a fall Saturday afternoon when Lucas, his father Bradley and a few of his father’s buddies were fishing tuna.
“There was a bottle lying around in the boat, just an old glass bottle, and my father was telling me the classic message in a bottle story so I said, ‘why don’t we just do it?’” Lucas said.
He included basic information: his name, the date and time, phone number and a brief description of what they were doing.
His message was ‘Catching granders (a term used to describe tuna weighing over 1,000 pounds) off North Lake, PEI’.
“And then I just gave her a good throw and three years later I get the text,” Lucas said.
“It really shows you what the tides can do,” he added.
Lucas says he plans to launch another message this year.
“Who knows, maybe I’ll get a text three years in the future saying it landed someplace like Jamaica or maybe even on the same beach,” he said.
The bottle was found by Dianne Bush-Jurek of Fresno, Texas who was coincidentally fishing on the beach at Matagorda, on the Gulf of Mexico.
Lucas’s uncle, Tony MacDonald, said when you see the path the bottle would have had to take to get to Texas it really is incredible. It would have had to go east before drifting south because the Gulf Stream that runs up the eastern seaboard would have been too strong of a current pushing against it.
It could have gone all the way to the other side of the Atlantic before moving south, Mr MacDonald said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.