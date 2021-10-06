Is the Municipal Government Act detrimental to small municipalities?
That is a question many Islanders have struggled to answer since the new act came into being in 2017.
The province says the new act “raises standards regarding good governance, financial accountability, administration and service delivery while providing municipalities with greater authority, flexibility and discretion.”
Fair enough, but coupled with the strict regulations that all comes with a cost.
It is no secret that for years rural municipal councils have been occupied by community members who chose to volunteer their time in order to help their community.
But with the added pressure of complying with regulations some have had enough.
The act is painting all PEI municipalities with the same brush and that is not fair.
A small rural community does not provide the same services as a greater populated town or city and that should be reflected in all aspects of the act.
In all reality communities are being asked to spend funds they don’t have in order to provide services once governed by the province.
And what is the solution? To raise municipal taxes?
That might work if the provincial taxes were going to be lowered to off-set, but a cut in taxes is just pie in the sky.
Perhaps it is time for legislators to go back to the drawing board and look at rural communities through the eyes of the rural residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.