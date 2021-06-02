Three Rivers continues to consult with L’nuey over planned dredging at the Montague marina.
L’nuey, which works to protect the constitutional rights of Mi’kmaq Islanders, has requested further information on how much dredging will be done, composition of the dredged material and how it will be disposed of.
Earlier this month, Three Rivers council approved a $6,300 bid from Stantec to collect grab samples to determine the information requested.
Manager of Community Services Dorothy MacDonald said this is a faster way to obtain the data than a full geotechnical survey, which the town had sought proposals for.
Three quotes for a geotechnical survey came in before the lesser quote from Stantec: one each from East Tech for $27,190, from Fundy Engineering for $30,414 and from Harbourside Engineering for $69,651.20.
The waterfront project is being funded by Infrastructure Canada, which has approved necessary spending to complete the consultation process.
L’nuey communications officer Sean Doke said the organization does not comment on individual consultation matters.
“The consultation process is ongoing and any comment is or would be premature.”
