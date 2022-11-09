It was late winter of 1945 in Europe. The Allies’ victory was imminent in the Second World War but because the peace treaty was yet to be signed soldiers on both sides were expected to keep doing battle.
A group of Canadian soldiers were situated across a valley from their German counterparts. By some accounts both sides were reluctant to fight.
The Canadians had “stopped for tea” and the sound of an artillery wagon’s metal wheels ringing on the uneven ground was accompanied by a familiar tune. Michael MacDonald, known as Mickey Jerome to his friends, heard a German soldier whistling Lily Marlane, a German love song. It was a sound he had heard many times of late as the soldiers faced one another in those last days of battle. But suddenly, “The big guns from way back opened up and just obliterated the other side.” Mickey never heard that whistling soldier again.
Local musician John Campbell describes himself as a pacifist who never took much stock in glorifying war.
But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t hold veterans, in particular the many who he has come to call friends in the Cardigan area over the years, in the highest regard.
That sentiment has come through loud and clear in the words of Mickey’s Song, a song the Cardross resident wrote about two decades ago.
The song takes the listener to that pivotal time and place, 1945 in Germany.
What Mr Campbell captured in Mickey’s Song was the essence of how soldiers really felt as they were thrown into the perils of war. And how they and their wives continued to connect with one another in the years after.
Michael J MacDonald (1920-2008), Mickey Jerome, was born and raised in Newport, PEI.
According to information from his son Edward MacDonald, Mickey enlisted in September 1939 in the PEI Regiment, but was soon transferred to the 8th Battery, an artillery unit that eventually became an anti-aircraft unit. He spent the first couple of years training in Canada and was shipped overseas in the summer of 1941. Eventually, he served in Britain, France, Belgium, Holland, and Germany.
When Mickey returned home in 1945 he married Marguerite. He fished and farmed and eventually became a full-time carpenter.
Many soldiers who came back share similar stories and many are from the Cardigan area. They formed a bond, the soldiers and their wives often getting together especially on Remembrance Day.
It was in the 1990s when Mr Campbell and his wife Mae were first welcomed into the fold so to speak.
John’s reputation of being an entertainer became known in the region and the couple was invited to one of the Remembrance Day ceilidhs at Johnny Bob Quinn’s.
The tradition continued for many years after and during one of those gatherings Mickey whistled the tune Lily Marlane.
He asked John if he knew the song and proceeded to tell the story of where he first heard it.
While Mickey’s experience was very much one of the motivators for writing the song Mr Campbell also paints a picture of the camaraderie that continued for decades right here at home.
He thought about the impact those former soldiers and their families have had on the community and often thought about putting pen to paper to write about it.
In the fall, after Marguerite passed away, he took the leap.
“I was working in the woods picking ground hemlock all by myself and I was thinking how Marguerite wasn’t at the gathering and so many of the veterans had died the year previous,” Mr Campbell said.
“You know they were a great bunch of people and we had such great times there.”
He got home from the woods with the urge to write still top of mind. He sat at the table with Mae and their daughter Ellen for a bit, but wasn’t involved in the conversation.
“I went into the back room, sat down, took out a sheet of paper and wrote the song. I came back out and sang it to them after about 20 minutes,” he said, noting he had to change very few words from that original version.
