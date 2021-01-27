Editor,
I recently gave input concerning the registration of midwifery on PEI, to the PEI 2021-22 pre-budget consultation. There has been a longtime clear commitment by the PEI government to provide midwifery services, and delays must now be stopped.
PEI is the only province in Canada with no regulated midwives. The Department of Health and Wellness announced funding for a preliminary midwifery program in the fall of 2019. Minister Aylward told reporters he expected to have some services in place by January, 2020, but he later declared the program deferred indefinitely because of COVID-19.
I have asked the provincial government to allocate sufficient funding in the 2021-22 provincial operating budget to finally offer publicly funded midwifery services for all of PEI in 2021.
Funding must include whatever is needed for the regulation of midwives under the Prince Edward Island Registered Health Professions Act, and to hire a midwifery program coordinator, plus anything else that is required.
In all other provinces families have access to midwives, who are regulated professionals working with other health professionals such as obstetricians, nurse practitioners or family doctors.
Many women choose a midwife over a doctor because they want additional emotional and other support before, during and after delivery. The midwife can also help include family members, and provide choice of a home or hospital birth.
I urge all Islanders who see the need for midwifery to contact their MLAs and the Health Minister James Aylward right away. Promises of midwifery services for PEI have long been made and must now be fulfilled.
Marion Copleston,
Bonshaw
