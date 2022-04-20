When Three Rivers council held its first meeting at the new town hall on April 11, it represented a major milestone for the municipality.
After the old Montague Town Hall burned down in August of 2018, town staff were forced to work out of a trailer for more than a year before renting office space across the street.
Meanwhile, less than two months after the fire, Montague and other municipalities were officially amalgamated into the Town of Three Rivers, which went without a proper town hall for nearly four years on top of the other challenges facing a newly formed municipality.
Town council rented public facilities like the Kings Playhouse and Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre for meetings, which worked out well enough, but now they have proper council chambers for their meetings.
The chambers were built for eight councillors, since council will be reduced from 12 to eight after November’s election, so it’s a little snug for now.
Town staff had moved into the new building weeks before the first meeting and commented on the fact it will be easier now since they don’t have to transport meeting materials to another place.
While work continues on adapting bylaws for Three Rivers and a new official plan, one major piece of the transition is now in place.
It will be interesting to see how the reduction in council size and a new ward map will affect the slate of candidates for the upcoming election.
With two councillors to be elected in each of the four wards, there could be a scenario in which three or more current councillors battle for two spots. For example, there are currently three councillors representing Montague, which will go down to two. Candidates are not required to live in the ward they run in.
(1) comment
What I failed to grasp when they decided to re-build the town hall was why it had to be in exactly the same space considering the traffic congestion on that corner on any given day. They could have sold the land and moved further up the road or anywhere else for that matter. But that, I suppose is typical of islanders... absolutely unwilling or incapable to imagine anything different from what currently exists. Unless there's profit involved, thus the huge amount of money to be spent on a marina that will only benefit a tiny percentage of the population. And soon, no doubt, more sculptures down there too.
