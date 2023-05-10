When Eastern Stars head coach Jordan Miller got a phone call from general manager Mike Lutley a week after the team played at Atlantics, she thought it would be to confirm her return for a second season.
Instead, she was told she was being replaced.
The Murray River native led the U18 AAA girls team to a provincial championship in their first season of existence, while drawing a significant following in eastern PEI with clinics for younger girls and community activities.
But now, heading into their second year in the Maritime Major Female Hockey League, the Stars will be coached by Blaine Fitzpatrick, previously the head coach of the Central Storm U15 AAA girls.
Mr Lutley declined to comment on the reasons for the decision when contacted by The Graphic.
“All I’m going to say is we operate internally as a franchise,” he said. He did confirm the franchise has a board of directors, as well as himself as the general manager.
In recounting the conversation with Mr Lutley, Ms Miller said he talked about having “a special group of girls the next couple of years and we want to maximize our chances of winning,” and that he didn’t feel her experience could get them there.
“I was confused because I felt fully capable of doing that,” Ms Miller said.
She was then offered a role as an assistant coach, which she felt would be a slap in the face.
“I didn’t think that was the right thing to do for the girls - to show them that after a successful season as a female coach, I didn’t do a good enough job so a man had to do it.”
Ms Miller said last summer when she was brought on board along with assistant coach Ally Clements of High Bank, Mr Lutley told her his first priority was to have an all-female coaching staff. To replace her with the father of a potential player on next year’s team goes against that, she said.
She added it’s hard to get coaches who don’t have a child on the team, such as herself, to volunteer but she feels having those people is important.
“I put my heart and soul into this team. I really committed to them,” she said.
While the Stars finished fifth in the nine-team Maritime league and swept the Western Wind to win the PEI title, Ms Miller’s focus was largely off the ice.
“I wanted to grow really strong, independent young women and teach them that hockey itself is not their identity, but hockey can teach them,” she said.
More than 60 young girls took part in the Stars’ skill sessions in Murray River, with plenty of positive feedback from parents. Ms Miller also created a program where younger girls were selected to be part of the Stars’ game day experience, helping with pre-game warm-up and having Stars players take them under their wing.
There were also a lot of team-building exercises to help the players get to know each other outside the rink.
“It was just amazing to see how much the community supported this team,” she said. “We were really all-female. The messages I’m getting are that people supported the team because of that.”
There has been an outpouring of support for Ms Miller on social media since the coaching change was made public. She said messages came in from people she hasn’t seen in years, including her former coaches, who followed the team because of its female leadership.
“I didn’t know I was making such a big difference,” she said. “I’m just so appreciative of that support.”
She has heard from most of the players on the team and their parents, who are upset but not speaking out publicly because of the politics of minor hockey and fears of jeopardizing their daughters’ chances of making next year’s team.
Last summer, when The Graphic contacted Mr Lutley about Ms Miller being chosen as head coach, he described her as a dedicated member of the hockey community who volunteers with several Hockey PEI programs and teams while also being a school teacher.
“It’s obvious that her commitment to our hockey community, while constantly helping to develop players, is superior and should not go unrecognized,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.