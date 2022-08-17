Aiden O’Regan, Alan MacPhee and Glen Mahar ham it up for the camera as they check out the floor plan for a more than $1 million expansion of the grocery and hardware stores at the Main Street Mall in Souris. A minimum of eight new jobs will be created following completion. The two businesses in the mall currently employ more than 100 people. Submitted photo
The owner of the Main Street Mall in Souris expects a minimum of eight new jobs to be created by a major expansion of the mall’s building centre and grocery store.
After the mall’s pharmacy tenant moved out and several smaller shops closed or relocated, their space will be used to expand both the Main Street Home Hardware Building Centre and MacPhee’s Market Independent Grocer.
Alan MacPhee said the additions to both stores will comprise about 25,000 square feet, at a cost of just over $1 million. The grocery store will double in size and the Home Hardware will almost double.
He said business is growing so much that when the space opened up, it only made sense to split up the mall between the two stores. The project will also see the interior travel corridor disappear.
“Rather than look for a tenant or open a third operation, our thinking was we are our own best tenant and client. We have a genuine need to expand our business to existing customers. So let’s blow the walls out and expand.”
Mr MacPhee expects at least four new full-time permanent positions to open up in each store and the hiring process has already begun. Those jobs will range from the planning and design section, merchandising and loading/unloading at the Home Hardware to the hot food section, bakers and cashiers at the Independent Grocer. Between them, the two stores have more than 100 employees.
He said the expansion will benefit the community by creating one of the largest shopping centres of any small town in Canada.
“It will offer an array of new products that aren’t here right now or if they’re here, they’re not displayed well.”
It’s a continuation of the philosophy of “investing in the community we’re from and expanding our services to the customers of today” that was instilled by his late father, Mel MacPhee, he said.
The grocery store will see expanded food lines, a bigger market area and more room for non-food items like health and beauty, pet products, seasonal and gift items, including products that aren’t currently available in Souris.
At the hardware store there will be a new kitchen and bath display and more promotional space, while windows, doors and mouldings will be moved from a warehouse to the sales floor to make design and planning easier.
Work began in April and the hope is to have the renovations complete by the spring of 2023.
“We’re very excited about it. Every time we’ve done an expansion, we’ve had to build a building. This is reclaiming some structural space that exists right now. It’s going to be transformative when you go into the store,” Mr MacPhee said.
The Home Hardware will be 100 yards in length from one end to the other when complete.
“For a small town to have a huge space offering like that is quite unique in Canada. We’re excited about what we can do with that possibility.”
