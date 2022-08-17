Mall plans

Aiden O’Regan, Alan MacPhee and Glen Mahar ham it up for the camera as they check out the floor plan for a more than $1 million expansion of the grocery and hardware stores at the Main Street Mall in Souris. A minimum of eight new jobs will be created following completion. The two businesses in the mall currently employ more than 100 people. Submitted photo

The owner of the Main Street Mall in Souris expects a minimum of eight new jobs to be created by a major expansion of the mall’s building centre and grocery store.

After the mall’s pharmacy tenant moved out and several smaller shops closed or relocated, their space will be used to expand both the Main Street Home Hardware Building Centre and MacPhee’s Market Independent Grocer.

main street mall

At least eight jobs will be created by the expansion of the Main Street Mall's hardware and grocery stores. Submitted photo

