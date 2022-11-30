As Three Rivers begins a rate study to determine its utility bills, property owners in Brudenell have said they still want the full water and sewer expansion despite an increase in costs.
Dorothy Macdonald, manager of community services, said responses to a recent survey were unanimous - the full extension to MacDonald Road, as opposed to a shorter one, is still very much wanted.
“Those who responded are patiently waiting to see that we move forward,” she said. Anyone who may feel otherwise has not contacted the town.
“We’re still looking at the (full) project,” she said. “We’re not trying to shorten the project.”
Montague-Kilmuir MLA and Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Cory Deagle is happy to hear that. He said despite an estimated cost increase from $4.7 million to $6 million, there will never be a better time to expand utilities the full two kilometres through Brudenell.
Plenty of land in that area could be used for commercial and residential development, he said, and could help improve the housing shortage.
“I understand you always have to think of the dollars but the bigger picture would be what can we bring into the area if we have the services out that far?”
That would expand the town’s tax base and boost its coffers in the longer term, he added, and construction costs will only continue to rise if delayed.
There is a plan to install a multi-use trail (for walking, biking etc) along that stretch at the same time, and Mr Deagle said his department would look at rebuilding the road itself while the area is dug up for those two projects.
“There’s a bigger picture here and I think we can really help that area and the whole town in general,” he said. Eventually a utility extension to Pooles Corner would be the ultimate goal.
Ms Macdonald said now that they know how many lateral pipes will be installed, the town should have a good idea of the cost to potential customers within a couple of weeks. The rate study will be done internally. This will provide a more accurate estimate than the one they had when initially applying for federal infrastructure funding last year.
Property owners will then be updated on the potential costs and the tender process will begin.
If any changes are made to the scope of the project, it will go back to council for a vote, she said.
