The Three Rivers Minor Ball Association is bursting at the seams with players this year, to the point they are running out of fields to play on.

With more than 350 kids playing baseball and softball, past president Kris O’Brien says it’s the largest crew he’s seen in a decade with the association and possibly the largest ever.

U11 Provincial champs

The Three Rivers Clippers Garrett team won the U11A girls softball provincials in late August in Cardigan, going 6-0 and defeating West Royalty 12-5 in the final. Back row, from left, are Katie Chaisson, Josie Bailey, Brae-Lynn Walker, Allie Garrett, Madison MacGuigan, Mairin Fitzpatrick and Rosalie Palmer. Front: Alexa Judson, Maeve Proctor, Jaynie MacKinnon, Mara MacEwen and Brooklyn Compton. It was part of a banner year for Three Rivers minor ball with high registration numbers. Submitted photo

