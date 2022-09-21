The Three Rivers Clippers Garrett team won the U11A girls softball provincials in late August in Cardigan, going 6-0 and defeating West Royalty 12-5 in the final. Back row, from left, are Katie Chaisson, Josie Bailey, Brae-Lynn Walker, Allie Garrett, Madison MacGuigan, Mairin Fitzpatrick and Rosalie Palmer. Front: Alexa Judson, Maeve Proctor, Jaynie MacKinnon, Mara MacEwen and Brooklyn Compton. It was part of a banner year for Three Rivers minor ball with high registration numbers. Submitted photo
The Three Rivers Minor Ball Association is bursting at the seams with players this year, to the point they are running out of fields to play on.
With more than 350 kids playing baseball and softball, past president Kris O’Brien says it’s the largest crew he’s seen in a decade with the association and possibly the largest ever.
He attributes the growth to a combination of factors including a pandemic-induced desire for outdoor physical activity, growing population and the lights for night games installed at the Cardigan complex in 2019.
The association’s numbers are up by about 40 or 50 players from 2021, he said. More than 230 played baseball this year, more than 110 played softball and in excess of 30 transferred to play at an elite level in Stratford or Morell.
But they have already had to lean on fields in Peakes, Morell and St Peter’s for some practice times - at a cost to the association - and Mr O’Brien said they couldn’t take on many more players, although no hard cap has been set.
“We’re pretty resourceful. We would love to have all our facilities within the Three Rivers area, but we have very good relationships with (fields in) neighbouring communities,” he said. “We could potentially continue that, but it’s not the ideal scenario.”
At Three Rivers’ August 22 committee of council meeting, Mr O’Brien asked for the town’s support to find one larger field for bantam teams and a smaller one for young kids.
That could be through building new or fixing up an old one like MacSwain Field in Georgetown, which hasn’t been used since the local Kings County Baseball League team folded in the 2000s.
The field would need a lot of work, particularly with fencing but it’s sad to see it in disarray, he told councillors.
Councillor Alan Munro said the field used to be the envy of the KCBL and the town should find a way to restore it through external funding. Mayor Ed MacAulay and multiple councillors supported that idea.
But getting a new field operational and safe for kids to play on could cost upwards of $250,000, Mr O’Brien told The Graphic, and he acknowledged that kind of money could go a long way toward other priorities for the town.
If the town goes for it, he said “unless they hit the ground the minute the frost comes out,” it would be a surprise if the field was ready before mid-year next summer.
On the whole, he said working with Three Rivers has been “fantastic” and the lights at the Cardigan complex wouldn’t be there without the town’s support.
For now, even with two games under the lights some nights until 11 pm, and leaning on other fields, more solutions may be needed.
The association may need to start contemplating practices at 4 or 4:30 pm, which wouldn’t be popular with parents but is the case in Charlottetown, he said.
“They’re in the same situation we are. There’s only so many fields.”
One idea to both give the youngest kids (under 4) a place to play and free up space for older players could be to use a small piece of land at the complex for just an infield and a fence for practices.
“The little kids are occupying the same size fields as the bigger kids, so we want to get creative and maximize the fields we have for as little cost as possible.”
Meanwhile there is a strong feeder system to fuel registration numbers at older ages in the future, with more than 100 players under the age of 8 this year. Typically there have been 50 to 60 kids in under-4 junior rally cap (formerly T-ball) each year as well.
“A thousand people coming through the gates on a Saturday (from morning till night) would not shock me,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.