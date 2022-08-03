There is the early morning and weekend practices, travel for games and tournaments, not to mention the significant cost of equipment and registration. If you also play a dual role as a coach or team official, that commitment is magnified as you take on a leadership role, not only for your child, but their teammates as well.
Many parents on fixed income often struggle to meet the ever increasing registration fees and a number of generous individuals and organizations in communities across the province often step up to help. Every minor hockey parent should feel betrayed by the news that part of their hard earned money ended up in a slush fund set up by Hockey Canada to settle allegations of sexual assault against elite junior hockey players.
As far as Hockey Canada was concerned (at least until they got exposed by some stellar investigative journalism) paying off sexual assault victims was simply a cost of doing business.
Prior to the “we know we have to do better” repentance they displayed during a recent appearance before a Commons committee, cases of sexual assault seemed to be viewed by the organization as “boys will be boys.”
On 21 occasions since 1989, they made payments of $8.9 million to settle cases of alleged sexual assault with most of the money ($7.6 million) coming from the National Equity Fund that was kept secret from minor hockey players and parents.
By their actions, Hockey Canada officials have condoned sexual assault rather than called it out for what it is, namely criminal behavior. Using money that was raised partly by registrations as hush money to pay alleged victims is unethical at best and borderline fraud at worst.
The culture needs to change at Hockey Canada and that has to start from the top down. CEO Scott Smith defiantly told the Commons committee he is up to the task. That is despite the fact he has been in senior leadership roles with the organization since 1995.
Liberal MP Chris Bittle hit the nail right on the head when he asked Smith “you’ve been at Hockey Canada for 30 years. “Why is it now, in this moment, that you think Canadians should trust you, Hockey Canada and senior management? … What’s changed now?”
Smith responded with the motherhood answer “I want to be held accountable to take Hockey Canada to a better place.” He had 30 years to do that and missed the mark big time. A housecleaning is long past due and the federal government must withhold funding until the organization cleans up its act.
