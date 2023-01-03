Montague Intermediate School students were happy to represent their peers in making a donation to the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank on the final day of classes before Christmas. Along with several boxes of non-perishables food bank volunteer Frank Dourte was presented with proceeds from the annual Christmas dinner in the amount of $1,250 and a $100 donation from CUPE Local 3260. From left are Jordyn MacKay, Grade 9; Emma Davies, Grade 9; Hallie Campbell, Grade 8; Mr Dourte, Kevin McQuillan, Grade 9; Mark Campbell, Youth Outreach worker RCMP; Noah Shaw, Grade 8; Kevin Courtney, Grade 9 and Rhys O’Brien, Grade 9. Charlotte MacAulay photo
There was some extra cheer in the halls at Montague Intermediate School during the week before Christmas Break when EAs Janice MacIntyre and Ernestine Bradley, along with student Abby Pinkerton, had a rolling café to sell beverages and treats. Teacher Lukas MacCormack, left, stopped by for a coffee. Charlotte MacAulay photo
In the 10th year of holding the annual Montague Intermediate School Christmas Dinner, organizer Mark Campbell said the event still holds its initial goal true of having a positive effect.
Mr Campbell was a youth worker based at the school for several years and is now a youth outreach worker with RCMP.
“It teaches kids how to give back, and with the community pitching in it only adds to that giving back initiative,” he said, explaining how all the food for the meal is donated by businesses and individuals from across the Island.
This year 250 meals were plated and sold for $6 each. Sales created a donation of $1,250 for the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank.
Typically the students volunteer with food prep and teachers do their part by helping to serve. However, this year it stormed on prep day so the teachers pulled together and helped prepare everything.
Students also help the food bank through a collection of non-perishables at the annual Christmas school dance. This year there were several boxes and bags of food collected to help keep the shelves stocked at the food bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.