In his letter published in The Graphic on February 24, NFU District Director Douglas Campbell takes the Prince Edward Island potato industry to task for scapegoating, and then proceeds to do a great deal of scapegoating himself.
Let us be clear on a few points. Firstly, the NFU represents a small fraction of Prince Edward Island farms, particularly potato farms. Second, those writing editorial opinions on behalf of the NFU have for a long time been consistent in using exaggeration, rumour and misinformation to rail against the Prince Edward Island Potato Board and those in the industry working to advance the livelihoods of Island potato farm families.
The PEI NFU leadership has not been involved in any of the consultations, negotiations, or advocacy with provincial or federal government officials during this potato wart crisis. They have not been part of heartbreaking meetings with fellow frustrated and stressed potato growers as we walk them through what these trade restrictions mean for their business. They have not come to us and offered to be part of the effort to reverse trade restrictions or to lobby for government support of Island table and seed potato growers who are bearing the brunt of this crisis.
Instead, Douglas Campbell (and those that help draft his editorial comments) take unhelpful swings at our industry based on rumour, conspiracy theory, and past grudges. These comments do nothing to help Island potato farms. It only provides false ammunition to those lobbying to keep the border closed. These comments do nothing to enhance efforts by the industry to work with CFIA, the provincial government, and the federal Minister of Agriculture to both resolve our current crisis, but also to continue finding ways to enhance our management plan and prevent the spread of potato wart within the province.
The Prince Edward Island Potato Board continues to work day and night for all Prince Edward Island potato growers of all sizes and sectors (seed, tablestock and processing) to do everything in our power to help resolve this current crisis, to remind CFIA and our trading partners that PEI potatoes are safe and free of potato wart, and to work with all parties to take all necessary steps to ensure potato wart remains confined to a small number of quarantined fields.
Responsible representative farmer organizations work together with all stakeholders to improve conditions for both their members as well as for the industry as a whole. They do not sit smugly on the sidelines, taking potshots at those who are working tirelessly to resolve this situation.
John Visser,
Chair, Prince Edward Island Potato Board
