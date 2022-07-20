In a province where impaired driving charges are acutely recurrent are more liquor outlets necessary or justified?
The province proposes to put its stamp of approval on four more outlets to add to the 26 which already exist.
This isn’t prohibition times and it’s nonsensical to entertain the notion the solution to DUIs is to shut ‘er down and bring back the fallacious romance of bootleggers and rum running.
As long as the provincial government rakes in tax dollars from the sale of brewskis, hard liquor, wines and other spirits, conscience takes a seat in the bar.
In 2020, while the province was pretty much shut down there were a staggering $121,261,754 in PEI Liquor Control Commission sales.
It’s uncertain whether people were actually consuming the liquor during that period or stockpiling because a risk of shortages ran rampant through rumour mill.
Regardless, liquor stores, large and small, aren’t going to close their doors. The province wouldn’t allow it and neither would the population.
But the question remains: how many of those tax dollars go into education about consuming alcohol in excess? How much funding is put into rehabilitation for the addicted and to what extent does it influence crime in this province?
The police and the public, along with MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Drivers) do their best to keep impaired drivers off the roads.
But is the effort enough and does it liken to shutting the barn door after the horse is gone?
Don’t be mistaken these people’s efforts are greatly appreciated and it goes without saying lives have been saved through their efforts.
Still four drivers in this province were found to be driving drunk last Friday - on that one day alone. How many others didn’t get caught?
Would it make an even greater difference if campaigns promoting responsible drinking were ramped up and the courts delivered more severe punishments? Those are questions the public should be asking repeatedly.
“Explanations exist; they have existed for all time; there is always a well-known solution to every human problem - neat, plausible, and wrong.” H. L. Mencken
Mencken was an American journalist and cultural critic (1880-1956).
Surely if a person of his time could rationalize the behaviour of humans, modern day problem solvers can find a solution to alcohol abuse in this small province.
