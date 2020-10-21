Dear Editor,
In his recent opinion piece in The Eastern Graphic, Byelection misses opportunity for diversity, Paul MacNeill misses an opportunity to speak seriously about democracy and inclusivity.
While, on the surface, MacNeill is challenging political parties to bring more diversity to the legislature, and especially capable women, he then devalues and sidelines the abilities and successes of the five women in the Green Opposition by suggesting they won because they are riding on “Peter Bevan-Baker’s coattails”. This is not only inaccurate but demeaning of the women themselves. It is comments such as this that trivialize women’s contributions to the legislative and political processes. Indeed, comments such as these are one of the significant barriers women face when considering entering a male dominated space, especially politics.
Further, MacNeill incorrectly alludes to a ‘reality’ that many women win nominations in ridings deemed non-winnable by party establishment. While I am not aware of what conversations happen in other campaign strategy meetings, this has never been the discussion in the Green Party of PEI. Green candidates choose where they run for nomination - they are not told. In addition, of the nine women who ran for the Green Party in 2019, eight of them placed second or won their seats; very good results for the new party on the block, and a serious, not token, challenge in “non-winnable’’ districts.
I would also like to point out another contradiction in MacNeill’s piece.
His comment, “The Green recruitment, vetting and nomination process is a cumbersome oddity”, is a confusing and assumptive statement. At the same time as criticizing the Green process, MacNeill observes that the PC nomination process “has little to do with democracy, ideas or ability and everything to do with a sprint to sign up party members, whether they support the party or not”, and is “ a primary impediment to women finding electoral success.” He notes the same has happened within the Liberal party. So, it seems that Mr MacNeill is both critical of the Green Party’s democratic, grassroots process and the undemocratic process of the traditional parties.
We at the Green Party like to say “Ask Me” when we notice that people have come to conclusions about us without asking us. We are open and transparent about our recruitment, vetting and nomination process. Our very capable people - inclusive of gender - are waiting to be asked.
Respectfully submitted,
Susan Hartley,
Acting President,
Green Party of PEI
