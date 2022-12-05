top story Missing man, 67, found deceased at Roma in Brudenell Josh Lewis Josh Lewis Author email Dec 5, 2022 Dec 5, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email PEI Ground Search and Rescue assisted the RCMP after a missing person was reported in the Roma area Sunday night. The man was found deceased on Monday. Josh Lewis photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 67-year-old male who went missing Sunday in the Roma area of Brudenell has been found deceased, the RCMP says.RCMP media liaison Constable Gavin Moore said the case does not appear to be suspicious in nature and has been turned over to the coroner’s office.He said no further identifying details, such as where the man is from, would be released out of respect for the family. Police were notified of a missing person around 11:30 Sunday night and launched an investigation. Search efforts began in the dark and once the sun rose Monday morning PEI Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) was brought in. A drone operator, RCMP boat and police dog services were involved in the search, as was the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre out of Halifax.By 11:30 am, GSAR members were notified the man had been found.It’s not known where in the area the person was found, or whether on land or water. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roma Pei Ground Military Search And Rescue Staging Area Rescuer Search Vehicle Rcmp Police Dog Police Boat Service Gavin Moore Gsar Josh Lewis Author email Follow Josh Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic Nov 30, 2022 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Ginette Bryanton Audrey Florence DeBlois Voleskey Lloyd Arthur Pollard Florence Evelyn (MacMillan) Rea Eleanor Shirley Lynn Smi Henderikus Stutvoet Pearl Louise Hartley Cindy Lee (Simms) MacDonald Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMissing man, 67, found deceased at Roma in BrudenellTheresa Arsenault leaves behind a legacy of love, family, and advocacyThree friends celebrate completing the Island WalkGovernment inaction leaves Island women with dated ovarian cancer treatmentsHeat pumps won’t solve buffer zone abusesTruth must prevail in potato wart discussionsLloyd Arthur PollardTill we meet again, Anne with an ‘E’Losing my craving Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
