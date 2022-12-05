Search and Rescue on scene at Roma

PEI Ground Search and Rescue assisted the RCMP after a missing person was reported in the Roma area Sunday night. The man was found deceased on Monday. Josh Lewis photo

A 67-year-old male who went missing Sunday in the Roma area of Brudenell has been found deceased, the RCMP says.

RCMP media liaison Constable Gavin Moore said the case does not appear to be suspicious in nature and has been turned over to the coroner’s office.

