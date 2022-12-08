Missing man in Montague found safe Dec 8, 2022 Dec 8, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The RCMP says a man who had been reported missing from Montague on Thursday has been found safe.Police had asked the public for help in locating the 26-year-old, who had previously last been seen Wednesday night in Montague. The 26-year-old man who was reported missing from Montague, on December 7, is safe and no longer missing.The RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance and retweets on social media.— RCMP P.E.I. (@RCMPPEI) December 9, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rcmp Kings Clothing Mitchell Lannigan District Toque Jeans Whereabouts Zoology Blockquote Police Printing Safe Twitter Public Tweet Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic Dec 7, 2022 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads Stella's Bulletin Latest News Audrey Florence DeBlois Volesky Arsenault, Eva Mae PHOTOS: Christmas tree lightings in Souris, Murray Harbour Canada Winter Games torch relay continues West Prince tour Michael (Mike) "Fitzy" Jerome FitzPatrick Missing man in Montague found safe Tignish celebrates holiday season with annual tree lighting ceremony Towering Santa attracting a lot of attention Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMissing man, 67, found deceased at Roma in BrudenellTheresa Arsenault leaves behind a legacy of love, family, and advocacyMissing man in Montague found safeCindy Lee (Simms) MacDonaldLloyd Arthur PollardRhetoric won’t build trust in Health PEIDetermination in the face of mobility challengesMichael (Mike) "Fitzy" Jerome FitzPatrickBernard Wilfred MacDonaldBrian Stewart MacRae Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.