Barb Mazerolle had lost hope of ever finding her purse again.
Filled with gift cards, identification, credit cards, keys and business cards, the Georgetown resident and Island Press sales rep lost the purse in late September after a trip to the Charlottetown Walmart.
More than three months later, on January 9, she got a call telling her it had been found. She was shocked.
“I (had) never lost my wallet or purse ever in my life,” she said. “I had everything in it that somebody could definitely steal my identity.”
It turns out she had left it in a shopping cart in the store’s parking lot. She went back to Walmart twice that day “because I was so distraught,” but got nowhere.
The call 15 weeks later actually came from the Superstore pharmacy in Montague. A Walmart manager had found the purse while cleaning out an office and discovered a connection through the pharmacy.
Ms Mazerolle said getting the purse back was a relief. She had been afraid someone had stolen it and would have access to her house keys and spare car keys. She changed the locks at her home, notified her credit bureau and had all the cards replaced, including her birth certificate and social insurance. The purse also contained several hundred dollars in gift cards.
It took awhile for the purse’s return to sink in, she said. The next day, she wondered if she had dreamed it.
“There’s peace of mind knowing all my personal information isn’t out there somewhere for somebody to use.”
As for the gift cards? Ms Mazerolle said she planned to use them immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.