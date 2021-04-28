Some day, if I am blessed to live so long, I will read what experts have to say about the incalculable loss the pandemic has caused to me socially and emotionally. But for now, all I can do is survey my exceedingly small, necessarily limited, world and assess the losses that are obvious at this time. I never would have thought of myself as a person bound by ritual. But then, I never examined how subtly woven and embedded into the fabric of my life ritual has been probably since Dr. Preston MacIntyre welcomed me into the world.
Most of us think of rituals as weddings, funerals, graduations, etc. COVID has relegated those important social events to almost non-events: livestreams and/or drive-bys are such an inadequate substitute for the opportunity to gather as a community of loved ones to celebrate, eulogize, dance, hug, cry, laugh or express whatever emotions appropriate for the occasion.
As I read obituaries, I sometimes wonder how the funeral homes and clergy will manage all the postponed celebrations of life that will occur once the COVID restrictions are lifted. But I so miss the little everyday rituals that enrich my life. I long for the rituals that make the difference between being an individual and a member of a community. I haven’t shaken anyone’s hand in over a year. Supermarkets encourage us to send only one member of a family and for heaven’s sake, don’t linger. We encounter a neighbour in the community and are unable to even see a smile because everyone is wearing a mask. Ceilidhs are non-existent, church suppers survive only as take out events and church attendance is sometimes in front of a computer.
My employer has advised, if we can’t socially distance during lunchtime, we should eat alone in our offices. Perhaps what most epitomizes the ritual losses for me is the free book exchange my bank used to host. Every time I use the ATM I’m keenly aware of the large empty space where the book table loaded with free books “take a book, leave a book” used to exist. I always took a moment to see if there was an interesting read there and always knew where to leave my “retired” books. I won’t need to read the experts years from now to know all this loss of ritual has left me frayed and “COVID Crazy”.
Yet, when I drove through the Harbour the other day and saw the wharf loaded with lobster traps and the water jammed with boats I was stunned when I burst into tears. Who cries over lobster traps? Someone who is COVID crazy and elated that at long last there is a ritual that can defy even the prohibitions of a hundred-year pandemic.
It’s spring in the Harbour and the fishers are here. Every spring, I don’t look for robins or the snow melting. Like so many of my neighbours, I know spring has come when I see the fishers. We are a community dependent upon the sea for our livelihood. Lobster season is vital. We come alive as the season approaches. There is a hum in the air. The local restaurant begins scrubbing the windows and walls. The menu gets a revamp. Linda and Otis Butler increase the hours at the best general store on the Island. All the fishers (including my neighbour who is a retired fisherman) are buzzing excitedly about the predicted price and catch for this season.
Winter has been kind to us this year, so there’s no question setting day will happen on time. The cross is on top of our lobster trap tree and the request has been put forth that the tree be lighted the night before setting day.
I am reminded of the Rankin Family song “We Rise Again” where the lyrics say: “we rise again in the waves out on the ocean”. And I think yes, even COVID can’t change the ritual of lobstering that has been carried out on this Island for more than a hundred years. Our fishers will do exactly as they’ve done for so many years. They will go forth on setting day, boats laden with traps filled with bait. They will go to sea and find the bounty that will sustain us for another year, indomitable in the face of a pandemic. We cannot be bound to the earth. We rise again. We are Islanders. God Bless and keep all the fishers safe in their labour.
Laverne MacInnis
Murray Harbour
