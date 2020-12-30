The MacKenzie brothers are intent on continuing an annual tradition of giving despite the pandemic causing a drop in donations for their annual toy drive.
It all started with a food drive seven years ago. Sam and Jack MacKenzie, then 10 and 11-years-old, noticed donations were down at the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank.
The Georgetown boys held a successful food drive that summer and began to wonder what they could do to help people in the winter months.
“We came up with the idea of having a toy drive with all the donations going to Toys For Tots,” Jack said.
In the beginning the boys set up donation boxes around the community and sat at the Kings Playhouse during a Christmas event to collect from patrons.
“The third year we decided to have a benefit hockey game; the Young Guns vs the Oldies, which included local politicians, first responders and celebrities,” he added.
The game was a hit and the boys continued with it going forward.
That is, until 2020.
COVID restrictions didn’t allow for the annual hockey game or for the two to set up donation boxes.
“Due to these circumstances, the toy drive was not as successful as it was in previous years, but we do consider it a success,” Jack said.
Last year a minor hockey Toys For Tots game between Jack’s team, the Midget AAA Kings County Kings and Mid Isle Matrix was another huge success.
“We had planned on having a Toys For Tots game this year during a Montague High School basketball game, which Sam plays on, but this event was cancelled due to COVID as well,” Jack said.
Still, Sam and Jack plan to forge ahead in 2021.
“Sam and I really enjoy helping others and we have no plans of stopping,” Jack said.
He said they know they are just one part of the success over the years.
“The donors are very important to us and have been very generous over the years,” he added.
“Without them, none of this would be possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.