After biking 40 kilometres in the torrential rain and heavy winds of Hurricane Ida, Brooks Roche and his partner Janique LeBlanc ducked into a Richmond coffee shop for a quick bite.
When their server learned they were covered in mud and gravel because they were raising money for Diabetes Canada, she announced it to the other patrons and more than $100 was donated to the cause.
It was one of many moments that helped Mr Roche surpass his fundraising goal of $10,000 for the Lace Up to End Diabetes campaign and fuelled their five-day, tip-to-tip journey across the Island, which ended Sunday in Elmira.
“It’s the sort of thing you might expect to see in a movie,” he said. “It speaks a lot to Islanders’ willingness to help out where they can. It also speaks to the impact diabetes has on people.”
Mr Roche, a native of Lower Montague, and Ms LeBlanc took on the arduous challenge of biking the Confederation Trail to mark the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin. One in three Canadians are affected by diabetes or prediabetes.
The $10,000 goal was reached Friday night, with two days of cycling still to go. It was a rare speechless moment for Mr Roche. Roughly 100 people donated, mostly in the $20 to $50 range. As of Tuesday the tally was $11,144.
“That’s five figures worth of money that’s going toward helping people who live with this disease I’ve lived with for 20 years. Whether that’s sending kids to camp or advocating for access to technology, that $10,000 makes a real, tangible difference.”
He said such a long-haul trek while facing the elements would have been “a recipe for disaster” without his insulin pump and continuous glucose monitor, which warns him when his sugar level could get too low. Those are world-class tools that are prohibitively expensive for many people with diabetes, something he hopes will change.
“People deserve that ability to take on interesting challenges, to set lofty goals.”
There were other moments of generosity along the way. The owner of a West Prince bakery donated out of the till and a meaningful conversation was had about living with diabetes and the struggle to be open about it.
After stubbornly biking several dozen kilometres with a broken brake cable, Mr Roche stopped at an Elmsdale gas station where the pair got not only the cable fixed, but a ride to O’Leary.
For the month of August, the Lucky Bean Cafe in Montague donated 100% of the proceeds from vinyl record sales, which ended up being around $2,500. Mr Roche said he was grateful for that given the business climate during the pandemic.
The pair encountered another day of torrential rain on Friday. Mr Roche said if he had been doing the ride simply as a leisure activity, he definitely would have quit during those days. But he had received overwhelming support.
“In those darker moments when I was just drenched in rain and freezing to the bone on kilometre 48 and 49 out of 50, knowing that many people were in my corner kept me pedalling,” he said. “There was a sense of being connected to something bigger than myself.”
Each leg typically took three to five hours, depending on the weather. No two kilometres were the same, said Mr Roche, who does not consider himself a cyclist, only having gotten his bike this summer. His mom Lisa played a critical part, providing the motorized transportation at the start and finish of each leg.
Seeing the Island from the trails was almost hypnotic, he said, and there will probably be fond memories every time he sees a map of PEI in the future.
“It’s going to be something that sticks with me for a long, long time and serves as a reminder to myself of what I can do despite my illness,” he said.
There have been major advances in the two decades since Mr Roche was diagnosed. He hopes the next two will see the end of diabetes.
