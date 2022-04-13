Am I the only one who sees the injustice, stupidity and outright misuse of power being used to steal yet more taxes from residents who have had their democratic rights denied them under the Municipal Government Act?
I am speaking of the handful of councillors and an overpaid CFO (chief financial officer) of the illegal community of Three Rivers. They have decided to raise the taxes on non-resident property owners who have no voice. Problem is these landowners are already double taxed. They pay for services that most never use, spend and contribute to the community for the brief time they reside here.
What happens in the next few years when these folks decide to sell and leave? The short-sighted council will the pass the higher rates on to the remaining community residents. These higher taxes are required to pay for overpaid councillors, mayor and CFO plus so many things most area residents do not want.
Under the old law a budget was tabled and the community voted on it. If it was too high projects were cut or re-designed. Now the residents do not have a vote. The CFO controls the council and mayor. The CFO is controlled by the minister. Now I see the town of Cornwall is following; standby folks of the newest illegal amalgamated community of Bonshaw West River, you will be next.
People, you better wake up soon or you will have no money and all your democratic rights will be gone.
