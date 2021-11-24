Access is a barrier for some rural Islanders wanting to apply for the Provincial Home Heating Program.
The program, funded by the province and administered by the Salvation Army, requires recipients to physically attend the Salvation Army office in Charlottetown on Tuesdays and Thursdays within a two-hour window, Montague Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle said.
Mr Deagle said he was contacted by a single mother who works full-time and can’t afford to take a day off to drive to Charlottetown to apply for the funding.
“When I receive a call like that I know there are others in the same situation,” he said.
Kyron Newbury, with the Salvation Army, said they would welcome a request to have an official registration day.
“We are willing to travel to another local area such as Montague to help those in need,” he said.
They generally do a registration day in Souris. Space is provided free and the demand is obvious, according to the town's CAO Shelley LaVie.
“There was always quite a number of people waiting even before they set up,” she added.
Mr Newbury said in addition to the information on their phone message they also use Facebook and radio ads to reach out to people.
He said, generally most applicants come from “close by” Charlottetown and Summerside.
There is, however, no option to leave a message for those calling the office in Charlottetown. A recorded message tells the caller voice mails left inquiring about their services, which includes the home heating program, will not be responded to.
Mr Deagle said it would be ideal to have registrations in locations across the province. He also suggested some type of online application should exist.
The program offers a maximum of $600, per calendar year, for individuals and families who qualify, based on income.
“If (government) provides the money for this program it would be nice to know it is actually getting to all of the people who need it, such as in rural PEI,” Mr Deagle said.
The program has been running since 2008. The majority of applicants use furnace oil as their heat source. The program also covers electric heat, wood, wood pellets and propane.
