When the pandemic started in early 2020 it was a China problem. It swiftly became a world problem. Lockdowns, unemployment, lost savings and businesses, death and a destroyed economy are now the norm. We have your backs, stay home and in your own bubbles and do not travel unless absolutely necessary are political and health messages.
Canadians who have made emotional and personal sacrifices are outraged with elected officials who flaunt what they preach.
Two PEI Liberal MLAs have joined the group. Robert Henderson, first elected in 2007 has been Minister of Tourism and Culture, Health and Wellness and Agricultural and Fisheries minister. He flew to Germany in late September to attend his daughter’s wedding when the second wave had started in August. Did anyone else miss a wedding, were not allowed to visit a locked down senior, or told they could not go to a hospital to see a loved one last time before death took them away?
Henderson is also the Liberal Party Whip, a job which entails mentoring rookie parliamentarians, which brings me to Gordon McNeilly. He is the critic for the Status of Women and Health and Wellness. He went to visit his daughter over the Christmas season because it was her first one away from home. Has this ever happened to anyone else?
The callous actions of these MLAs clarifies that some politicians think rules are for others, not for them. These actions are a slap in the face to those following the rules and to our health personnel attempting to keep all Islanders safe. They put their communities at risk.
Mr Gallant, as leader of the Liberals you are responsible for the safety and health of others. Will you take appropriate action against these two or pray it blows over?
Gary MacKay,
Tyne Valley
