Janet Sturgess

After evacuating her home around 3 am Saturday on police recommendation, Janet Sturgess is relieved that a threatening poplar tree landed just to the west of her trailer and only dented her vehicle. Rachel Collier photo

Mobile homes in Montague took a beating from Hurricane Fiona with wind gusts well over 100km/hr in Kings County ripping siding off some units, driving a tree into another and lifting more than one off its blocks. 

Fortunately some of the residents chose to weather the storm with friends or family prior to the forecasted storm.

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Combined honors degree of journalism and political science from University of Kings College and Dalhousie University, 2017. I enjoy researching and writing deep dive feature and investigative stories. Have tips? Let's talk.

