After evacuating her home around 3 am Saturday on police recommendation, Janet Sturgess is relieved that a threatening poplar tree landed just to the west of her trailer and only dented her vehicle. Rachel Collier photo
Mobile homes in Montague took a beating from Hurricane Fiona with wind gusts well over 100km/hr in Kings County ripping siding off some units, driving a tree into another and lifting more than one off its blocks.
Fortunately some of the residents chose to weather the storm with friends or family prior to the forecasted storm.
However, Robert VanIderstine decided to stay home in his trailer in Lower Montague to keep an eye on his property. In the middle of the night he felt his whole trailer shake in the wind, catch air and then jolt back down onto the blocks.
“Everything flew out of the cupboards and it moved on the blocks, I’d say at least a foot,” he said.
Mr VanIderstine suspects the porch he recently added on and was bolted into blocks and the main structure might have been his saving grace.
“I think without it might have tipped right over.”
Down the street a large portion of a poplar tree snapped off and crashed into a vacant trailer, piercing the structure’s walls.
Janet Sturgess lives in the neighbouring mobile home and woke up to her cell phone ringing around 3 am. She was shocked to hear an RCMP officer on the line.
“They said, you need to get out of there right now, your neighbours are worried.”
Her neighbours were watching another poplar tree bend and point directly toward her trailer and they were concerned for the safety of anyone who might have been inside.
“I thought I would be fine, but when I got that call I figured I’d better pack up my dogs and go for a drive.”
Ms Sturgess eventually sought refuge at another neighbour’s a safe distance from the concerning tree.
As it turned out the tree which snapped from its trunk missed her home by just a few feet. Branches did however, cause a minor dent in her vehicle.
“It could have been a lot worse; it was quite something,” Ms Sturgess said.
She thanked Dylan Lowery and crew for hauling away about nine trailer loads of branches and wood off her property by about noon Monday.
Combined honors degree of journalism and political science from University of Kings College and Dalhousie University, 2017.
I enjoy researching and writing deep dive feature and investigative stories. Have tips? Let's talk.
