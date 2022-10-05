Patrick street

Montague family Kearson Duffney and her three children, Xavier (8), Alejandra (6) and Kieran (3) were excited to hear tree crews and a crane operator would be able to remove the tree from their house to allow them to safely move back home. Rachel Collier photo

Kearsen Duffney was awake and alert Friday night, attempting to calm her three children ages 3, 6 and 10 who were frightened by flickering power, the sound of whipping wind gusts and trees snapping off down the street.

She gathered her children downstairs in their Montague home when she realized trees were toppling around the neighbourhood. And when she heard a harrowing crack, bang, crunch and felt her home shake, she knew the mature, multi-stemmed maple tree in her front yard had crashed into the house.

crane and tree

Crane operator Frank Brothers, and tree climbers Beck Aurell and Kurt Laird worked to remove a tree and clean up the mess from Kearson Duffney’s house in Montague. The family was forced to relocate to the Montague Fire Hall during the storm but have since moved back home. Rachel Collier photo

