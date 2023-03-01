nurse

Despite incentives to enhance recruitment and retention, statistics show PEI lost 400 nurses between 2020 and 2022, a number Health PEI contends is due to a change in how nursing positions are calculated.

Health PEI CEO Dr Michael Gardam does say a chronic shortage of staff is negatively impacting workplace quality.

